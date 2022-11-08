Bowl Projections after Week 10: Where could FSU be headed?

No. 25 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC), after blowing out the Miami Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3 ACC), has secured bowl eligibility for the first time under Mike Norvell.
It’s the earliest that FSU has earned eligibility since 2016, with bowl bids in 2017 and 2019 secured in the final weeks of the season.
Up next for Florida State is a road matchup against the Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1 ACC), with matchups against Louisiana (4-5, 2-4 Sun Belt) and Florida (5-4, 2-4 SEC) left on the schedule.
Each week, we’ll be tracking where Florida State is projected to play in the postseason — you can find that below.
Of note: the first College Football Playoff rankings were released last Tuesday, with Florida State not ranked. The latest edition debut this Tuesday, November 8 at 7 p.m., with there being a somewhat likely shot at FSU entering.
Florida State Seminoles 2022-2023 bowl projections
Union Home Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium: Tampa, Florida
Dec. 23, TBA
vs. BYU (Yahoo! Sports, College Football News)
Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium: Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 28, 2 p.m.
vs. UCF (CBS)
San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Petco Park, San Diego
Dec. 28, 8 p.m.
vs. Washington (Athlon Sports)
vs. UCLA (Sporting News)
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium: Bronx, New York City
Dec. 29, 2 p.m.
vs. Minnesota (ESPN)
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium: Orlando, Florida
Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m.
vs. Kansas State (Sports Illustrated)
vs. Baylor (Action Network)
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl: El Paso, Texas
Dec. 30, 2 p.m.
vs. Oregon State (USA Today)
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field: Jacksonville, Florida
Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m.
vs. South Carolina (ESPN)
