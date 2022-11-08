Bowl Projections after Week 10: Where could FSU be headed?

No. 25 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC), after blowing out the Miami Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3 ACC), has secured bowl eligibility for the first time under Mike Norvell.

It’s the earliest that FSU has earned eligibility since 2016, with bowl bids in 2017 and 2019 secured in the final weeks of the season.

Up next for Florida State is a road matchup against the Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1 ACC), with matchups against Louisiana (4-5, 2-4 Sun Belt) and Florida (5-4, 2-4 SEC) left on the schedule.

Each week, we’ll be tracking where Florida State is projected to play in the postseason — you can find that below.

Of note: the first College Football Playoff rankings were released last Tuesday, with Florida State not ranked. The latest edition debut this Tuesday, November 8 at 7 p.m., with there being a somewhat likely shot at FSU entering.

Florida State Seminoles 2022-2023 bowl projections

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium: Tampa, Florida

Dec. 23, TBA

vs. BYU (Yahoo! Sports, College Football News)

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium: Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 28, 2 p.m.

vs. UCF (CBS)

San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Petco Park, San Diego

Dec. 28, 8 p.m.

vs. Washington (Athlon Sports)

vs. UCLA (Sporting News)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium: Bronx, New York City

Dec. 29, 2 p.m.

vs. Minnesota (ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium: Orlando, Florida

Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m.

vs. Kansas State (Sports Illustrated)

vs. Baylor (Action Network)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl: El Paso, Texas

Dec. 30, 2 p.m.

vs. Oregon State (USA Today)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field: Jacksonville, Florida

Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m.

vs. Mississippi State

vs. South Carolina (ESPN)