Survey after Week 10: How are FSU fans feeling?

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) is back on the right track after a brief three-game losing skid in the middle of the season. FSU started the year off 4-0 before losing to three straight-ranked opponents in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3, 2-3 ACC), NC State Wolfpack (7-2, 3-2 ACC), and the Clemson Tigers (8-1, 6-1 ACC), then blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, 3-3 ACC) and Miami Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3 ACC) in consecutive weeks.

With just three games left on the schedule, we wanted to gauge where our readership and the Florida State fanbase stand in terms of expectations and optimism within the program.

The questions include:

How confident are you in the direction of Florida State under Mike Norvell?

What will be FSU’s record to finish the year?

Will Jordan Travis hit 3000 passing yards?

Did the committee rank FSU correctly in the College Football Playoff rankings?

Go ahead and answer below, as well as jump in the comment section to offer your expanded insight, and we’ll have the results and our answers for you by the end of the week.