College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams in 2024

The College Football Playoff will be expanding to 12 teams starting in 2023, the College Football Playoff Board of Managers announced on Thursday.

The four-team system has been in place since 2014.

The main holdup in finalizing the expanded playoff was the Rose Bowl’s persistence in requesting special treatment, namely retaining its Jan. 1 time slot. In the end, the unwillingness of the bowl to be the sole holdup in bringing a new era to the sport (and a massive influx of cash to all parties involved) helped smooth over the process.

From the LA Times:

A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told the Associated Press that the Rose Bowl is prepared to be flexible and wants to continue to be part of the playoff beyond 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff still needed to give final approval on expansion plans. The university presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff were seeking a decision from Rose Bowl officials about whether they would amend contracts for the 2024 and ‘25 seasons and allow the CFP to triple in size from four teams to 12. The Rose Bowl is scheduled to have a traditional Pac-12-Big Ten matchup in those seasons. To have a 12-team playoff, instead of the current four teams, the Rose Bowl would need to host a semifinal in its traditional Jan. 1 time slot. Rose Bowl officials had asked the CFP to guarantee the game would remain on New Year’s Day in the new format for 2026 and beyond. The original 12-year contract the CFP has with ESPN expires after the 2025-26 season. CFP officials had being unwilling to make any binding commitments about the College Football Playoff beyond 2025.

According to today’s release, the first edition of the expanded playoff will start on Dec. 21, 2024, with the top four teams all receiving byes. Games would be hosted by the higher-seeded time (or played at a location chosen by that team), with matchups between No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7, and No. 9 at No. 8.

This year, based on the current CFP rankings, the matchups would be:

Florida State currently sits at No. 13, and will likely appear in the top 12 following the conclusion of conference championship weekend.

While the decision does further dilute the regular season and injects even more for-profit methods into a non-for-profit entity, the allure of being able to push for a title with two to three losses is one that can’t be denied. FSU, sitting outside even a New Year’s Six bowl this season after a successful year, would be one of the main benefactors of the new system if it was in place for 2022.

