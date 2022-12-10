The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles ended their regular season with a bang finishing off rival Florida Gators, sealing the state, and finishing with a nine-win season. Adding to that momentum, multiple players announced their return to Tallahassee for 2023, and the lead signal-caller, Jordan Travis, was one of them.

QB Jordan Travis, WR Mycah Pittman, and OL D’Mitri Emmanuel spoke with the media after practice on Saturday as they prep for their Cheez-it showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners on December 29 in just a few week's time.

Jordan Travis

“I honestly felt like I needed another year.” Travis said on his decision to return next season, “just to keep going and to show what I can do. I feel like I improved a lot this year. I have a lot of unfinished business.”

Travis said the timing of his announcement coincided with the opening of the recruiting portal because he “wanted to be able to get it out as soon as possible.” and that it was important for him to “get out and reach some guys.

Travis goes more in-depth on his decision, reaching out to players in the portal and what the future looks like for the team ahead in his full interview below.

Mycah Pittman

The excitement of Travis’ return seemed to resonate throughout the locker room, and Pittman said, “I definitely knew about him coming back before a lot of people knew.” “It was great. The momentum is there; we know what we’re capable of doing, and we believe in coach Norvell leading us, and we believe in Jtrav leading us... I’m just proud of him; I’m proud of the way he’s playing; I’m proud of this team .”

On the decision for Pittman to come back, he said that he’s looking to have a better year this year and that “I definitely got to work harder and go out there and display my abilities.”

And when looking at his goals for next year, he said he wants a National Championship.

Pittman’s full interview can be seen below.

D’Mitri Emmanuel

Emmanuel was one of the many transfers who came in early to a team that wasn’t necessarily winning many football games. When looking back on his decision to go to Florida State, he said that he “Just wanted to get coached and continue to get better from where I was. I feel like throughout the season, I’ve been gradually getting better and better, and I definitely did what I wanted to do.”

Looking back on the season, he said it feels good to be headed to a bowl game but that there were some missed opportunities. “It feels really good we had some missed opportunities midway through the season we feel like we should have back, but for me personally it feels really good to do my job and be a part of things.”

Discussing the team's final matchup of the year, D’Mitri said he’s “very excited. I’m excited to even be going to a bowl game; there are a lot of teams that aren't even doing that; for us to have an opportunity to play Oklahoma on the big stage in the cheez-it bowl, Orlando is going to be great, so I’m very excited about that.”

Emmanuel's full interview can be seen below.

*Emmanuel’s video courtesy of Noles247.com