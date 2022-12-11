Kalen DeLoach, Akeem Dent, and Robert Cooper speak on FSU’s bowl practice

The Seminoles had their final practice of the week this morning after focusing most of the past few days on recruiting. This was one of FSU’s more lengthy practices as of late, since they’re starting to get more into bowl preparation. The biggest storyline after the 2022 season was the possible players that would stick with FSU, already checking some of the most important boxes with Jordan Travis, Robert Scott, Trey Benson, and Tatum Bethune announcing their return.

Florida State has their eyes set on 10 wins for the first time since 2016, and there’s a lot of pride around the locker room to get that final victory. Following practice Kalen DeLoach, Akeem Dent, and Robert Cooper spoke with the media about the possibility of grabbing another win, while talking about the teams improvement throughout their time with the Seminoles.

The full interviews will be listed below:

Linebacker Kalen DeLoach

Safety Akeem Dent

Defensive tackle Robert Cooper

