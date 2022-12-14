FSU to break ground on football-only facility on Saturday

It’s been a long time coming.

December 17 will mark a special day for Florida State and send the historic program into the future of college athletics after a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Football-Only Facility this upcoming Saturday.

After a successful booster campaign last year and many charitable donations, the stand-alone Florida State Seminoles football-only facility will finally begin construction.

President Richard McCullough, Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford, head coach Mike Norvell, Dunlap Family Remarks, and Seminole Boosters President Stephen Ponder will attend. Alford and Norvell will be made available to the media afterward to mark this jump into the future.

The facility is set to be built adjacent to the existing indoor practice facility. Here are some early renderings of what the center could look like:

The football operations building will be the new day-to-day home of Florida State football. Located adjacent to the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Complex and the Dunlap practice fields, the new center will be one of the most significant investments in the program’s history. Inside its 150,000 square feet of dedicated space, Seminole student-athletes will enjoy first-class resources including: · Dedicated football training facility attached to the existing Dunlap Athletic Training Center · 13 position meeting rooms · Indoor walk-thru meeting area adjacent to position meeting rooms · Locker room · Dedicated recruiting lounge/suite · Offices for Football Coaching Staff · Private Event Space · Strength Training and Weight Room Centers that include: Walk-thru recovery pools Custom hot/cold plunge pools Underwater treadmill pools Dedicated recovery suite Cryotherapy, hyperbaric chamber, high altitude room · Team Meeting Rooms · Player development areas · Virtual Reality/Performance Enhancement Areas · Nutrition/Fueling Stations · Coaches Video/Production Offices

The new facility will be another centerpiece for recruits and boosters alike to showcase the vision of FSU athletics moving forward.