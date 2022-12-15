 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Former Seminoles recognized with Hall of Fame induction

Florida State football continues to build momentum in recruiting trail

Four-star 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley recently announced that he’s received an offer from Florida State.

The Seminoles received a surprise commitment from 2024 defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg.

This is was Flagg had to say about his commitment:

“I committed to Florida State because they showed loved treat me like family and the program is bigger than football. In the future I see the program in the college football playoffs leading the ACC.”

Football

Florida State legends Bobby Bowden and Peter Warrick were recently recognized as Sugar Bowl Hall of Famers.

Seminoles offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons continues to impress on and off the field:

The Seminoles are scheduled to hold the ceremony for the football-only facility this weekend. Click the link below for the details:

Former Florida State defensive end Brian Burns sends a message to vote for the star pass rusher to make it to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights:

Basketball

The Seminoles have finally found their footing, after their worst start to the season in the 21st century. FSU has won back-to-back games, set to play a couple conference matchups in the near future.

Following the Noles matchup at home tonight, they’re scheduled to pack their bags and head to Connecticut to face the No. 9 Huskies.

All Sports

A couple Noles were included in the Top Drawer Soccer Best XI Teams, including Jenna Nighswonger on the first team.

Nighswonger was also named a CWSA Honda Cup Award Finalist after her senior season with Florida State.

FSU baseball secured the commitment of 2025 shortstop Emmanuel Lantig.

Former Nole signs with the Chicago Cubs minor-league affiliate.

