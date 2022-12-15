Noles News: Former Seminoles recognized with Hall of Fame induction

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Four-star 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley recently announced that he’s received an offer from Florida State.

The Seminoles received a surprise commitment from 2024 defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg.

This is was Flagg had to say about his commitment:

“I committed to Florida State because they showed loved treat me like family and the program is bigger than football. In the future I see the program in the college football playoffs leading the ACC.”

Football

Florida State legends Bobby Bowden and Peter Warrick were recently recognized as Sugar Bowl Hall of Famers.

Congratulations to Coach Bowden and Peter Warrick for being named to the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame!



Congratulations to Coach Bowden and Peter Warrick for being named to the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame!

Seminoles offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons continues to impress on and off the field:

We just interviewed Dillan Gibbons for our Cheez-It Bowl preview episode & he may be the most impressive student-athlete we've had on the show. Check out his organization Big Man Big Heart & don't miss our episode on Monday!

The Seminoles are scheduled to hold the ceremony for the football-only facility this weekend. Click the link below for the details:

#FSU to hold groundbreaking ceremony for brand-new football-only facility December 17

Former Florida State defensive end Brian Burns sends a message to vote for the star pass rusher to make it to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Vote your friendly neighborhood Spider-Burns to Vegas #ProBowlVote Brian Burns

Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights:

Basketball

The Seminoles have finally found their footing, after their worst start to the season in the 21st century. FSU has won back-to-back games, set to play a couple conference matchups in the near future.

The slam ➡️ the reaction

Following the Noles matchup at home tonight, they’re scheduled to pack their bags and head to Connecticut to face the No. 9 Huskies.

We wrap up our three-game homestand on Thursday night.



We wrap up our three-game homestand on Thursday night.

All Sports

A couple Noles were included in the Top Drawer Soccer Best XI Teams, including Jenna Nighswonger on the first team.

We have three members on the @TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Teams!



▪️ Jenna Nighswonger - 1st Team

▪️ Lauren Flynn - 2nd Team

▪️ Cristina Roque - 3rd Team pic.twitter.com/rr9N6yLXq9 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 14, 2022

Nighswonger was also named a CWSA Honda Cup Award Finalist after her senior season with Florida State.

FSU baseball secured the commitment of 2025 shortstop Emmanuel Lantig.

I am extremely blessed and honored to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Florida state . Go noles

Former Nole signs with the Chicago Cubs minor-league affiliate.