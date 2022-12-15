Noles News: Former Seminoles recognized with Hall of Fame induction

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #17
Four-star 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley recently announced that he’s received an offer from Florida State.
Something special going on down in Tallahassee‼️I’m excited to announce I have received an offer from Florida State‼️ @Coach_Tokarz @Coach_Norvell @SWiltfong247 @AllenTrieu @VisionQb @Oakley_Watkins @harrison2121 @NCEC_Recruiting @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @CoachDanny10 pic.twitter.com/xPCVE4YqZe— Cutter Boley (@cutterBoley) December 14, 2022
The Seminoles received a surprise commitment from 2024 defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg.
This is was Flagg had to say about his commitment:
“I committed to Florida State because they showed loved treat me like family and the program is bigger than football. In the future I see the program in the college football playoffs leading the ACC.”
RELATED: 2024 defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg commits to Florida State
1000% COMMITTED @MiamiBTW_FB @Coach_IceHarris @Coach_Stork @FSUFootball @Coach_Norvell @odellhaggins @RLS2294 @RyanBartow #GoNoles #NolesFamily ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RwDNZ2T1RF— Jamorie Flagg (@F5_POPBOY99) December 14, 2022
Football
Florida State legends Bobby Bowden and Peter Warrick were recently recognized as Sugar Bowl Hall of Famers.
Congratulations to Coach Bowden and Peter Warrick for being named to the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 14, 2022
: https://t.co/82KJuUNiWU#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/XBTj7Vw0xE
Seminoles offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons continues to impress on and off the field:
We just interviewed @GibbonsDillan for our Cheez-It Bowl preview episode & he may be the most impressive student-athlete we’ve had on the show. Check out his organization @BigManBigHeart_ & don’t miss our episode on Monday! #FSU @EricMacLain— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) December 14, 2022
The Seminoles are scheduled to hold the ceremony for the football-only facility this weekend. Click the link below for the details:
RELATED: FSU to break ground on football-only facility on Saturday
#FSU to hold groundbreaking ceremony for brand-new football-only facility December 17 https://t.co/4TvYo6cxji— Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) December 14, 2022
Former Florida State defensive end Brian Burns sends a message to vote for the star pass rusher to make it to the 2023 Pro Bowl.
Vote your friendly neighborhood Spider-Burns to Vegas #ProBowlVote Brian Burns pic.twitter.com/L2KBAOwLMy— Brian Burns (@Fire_Burns99) December 15, 2022
Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights:
#NFLNoles Week 14 highlights include sacks, TFLs, PBUs and TDs on the brightest stage— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 14, 2022
: https://t.co/ywZeG07udk#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/QX7GpGYLl9
Basketball
The Seminoles have finally found their footing, after their worst start to the season in the 21st century. FSU has won back-to-back games, set to play a couple conference matchups in the near future.
The slam ➡️ the reaction pic.twitter.com/9XfSUZn9kP— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) December 14, 2022
Following the Noles matchup at home tonight, they’re scheduled to pack their bags and head to Connecticut to face the No. 9 Huskies.
We wrap up our three-game homestand on Thursday night.— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) December 14, 2022
Here's what you #NoleFAM
All Sports
A couple Noles were included in the Top Drawer Soccer Best XI Teams, including Jenna Nighswonger on the first team.
We have three members on the @TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Teams!— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 14, 2022
▪️ Jenna Nighswonger - 1st Team
▪️ Lauren Flynn - 2nd Team
▪️ Cristina Roque - 3rd Team pic.twitter.com/rr9N6yLXq9
Nighswonger was also named a CWSA Honda Cup Award Finalist after her senior season with Florida State.
Jenna has been named a @CWSA_HondaCup Award Finalist! #OneTribe— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 14, 2022
: https://t.co/ggYjejcvY9 pic.twitter.com/dkgPZgnBOm
FSU baseball secured the commitment of 2025 shortstop Emmanuel Lantig.
I am extremely blessed and honored to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Florida state . Go noles pic.twitter.com/oZQqwOYxU5— Emmanuel2025 (@EmmanuelLantig6) December 14, 2022
Former Nole signs with the Chicago Cubs minor-league affiliate.
Outfielder Ben DeLuzio is signing a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs, source said. DeLuzio, a defensive specialist who made his major-league debut with the Cardinals in 2022, gets an invite to spring training.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 13, 2022
Loading comments...