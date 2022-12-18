The Florida State Seminoles continue to reshape their roster following a successful 9-3 campaign. With the December signing period fast approaching, defensive back Demorie Tate has declared his intentions to transfer to another program:
Tate came to FSU as a highly-touted blue chip defensive back in the 2020 class. Sadly, he barely saw the field for Florida State in his two seasons in Tallahassee, redshirting his first season and quickly falling down the depth chart. He will now seek a fresh start elsewhere.
From his Florida State bio:
2021:
Made collegiate debut vs. UMass.
2020:
Worked with FSU’s scout team while redshirting.
BEFORE FSU:
Five-star cornerback ranked fifth nationally at his position according to 247Sports Composite…also ranked as No. 8 overall prospect in Florida and No. 50 nationally…No. 6 cornerback, 12th overall in Florida and 75th nationally according to Rivals…No. 83 in ESPN 300…2020 Under Armour All-American…competed in 2019 The Opening Finals…13th on 2020 Central Florida Super60…also played basketball and ran track…posted personal-best 10.91 in 100 meters his junior year…chose Florida State over multiple offers, including Miami Hurricanes , Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers.
Loading comments...