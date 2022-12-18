The Florida State Seminoles continue to reshape their roster following a successful 9-3 campaign. With the December signing period fast approaching, defensive back Demorie Tate has declared his intentions to transfer to another program:

Tate came to FSU as a highly-touted blue chip defensive back in the 2020 class. Sadly, he barely saw the field for Florida State in his two seasons in Tallahassee, redshirting his first season and quickly falling down the depth chart. He will now seek a fresh start elsewhere.

From his Florida State bio: