Two defensive linemen removed from FSU roster

As FSU moves on from a successful 2022 regular season, the Florida State Seminoles’ roster continues to evolve. The Seminoles coaching staff is tirelessly working the transfer portal for incoming targets. But back home, the current roster is also updating with departures into the portal. Earlier in the week, it was freshman defensive back, Sam McCall. Today, two more Seminole defenders were removed from the roster. This time, from the same defensive unit.

Defensive linemen Shambre Jackson and Jarrett Jackson joined the Seminoles roster via two different paths but will be leaving together according to the updated FSU football roster. Jarrett joined the ‘Noles for the 2020 season after transferring in from the Louisville Cardinals. After appearing in 10 games for FSU in 2021, his playing time diminished as the 2022 season played out.

Shambre Jackson was a top-250 player in the 2021 class and the third highest recruit in #Tribe21 to make it to campus. The redshirt freshman only recorded 13 snaps over his two years with Florida State.

While there is no official announcement yet, both players can officially enter their name in the transfer portal on December 5th.