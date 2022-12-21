WATCH: Head coach Mike Norvell, assistants talk first day of Early Signing Period

The Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and his assistants spoke with the media today following the first day of early signing period, which opened on December 21. FSU added 22 players on Wednesday, including 11 four or 5-star players and the No. 1 transfer prospect at tight end and the No. 1 offensive tackle according to Seminoles.com

“That’s been one of the biggest transformations,” Norvell said when he spoke about the development of the offensive line in which they’ve added five total and expect more. “When you look at these guys come in, they all have their own unique skillset in what they bring.”

Composite 5-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams was the diamond on top of Tribe ‘23 for ESD, which added 22 high school and transfer commits. “He’s such a unique young man and player; his size and speed combination for someone that is a senior in high school it’s ridiculous; it's remarkable the potential.” Norvell said, “He is just such a quality person... when you talk about fit (it is) Hykeem Williams.”

FSU was able to fill in major positions of need through the transfer portal, and adding tight ends, Kyle Morlock, and Jaheim Bell were brought in to help close the gap.

“When you look at the versatility, the explosiveness, the experience that Kyle and Jaheim bring to our program, it was huge. They’re both playmakers, but they’re both different about what they do.”

On defense, six-foot-three defensive lineman KJ Sampson and legacy commit Lamont Green Jr. was added to help fill outgoing positions.

“Legacy kid, I told him throughout the process. I mean, Lamont is remarkable, but this is all about Boots; you see a young man with such drive and determination; whether it’s on the practice fields, whether in the classroom, he is going to do it to the best.”

“You look at that group KJ (Sampson) defensive player of the year there in North Carolina such a great young man, his explosiveness, his versatility, playmaking ability. I’m definitely excited about him.”

Norvell’s full interview can be seen below.

Adam Fuller

David Johnson

Alex Atkins

Atkins’ video courtesy of Noles247