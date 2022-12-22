Noles News: Florida State football signs Top 20 class on Early Signing Day

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

The Seminoles received a commitment from three-star ATH Edwin Joseph in the midst of Early Signing Day.

The following players signed pen with paper yesterday, officially making them a part of #Tribe23. All rankings were developed by 247Sports, and an article for each player is listed on the Tomahawk Nation homepage.

Four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson.

DII tight end transfer Kyle Morlock.

Miami defensive line transfer Darrell Jackson.

Local guy coming back to the 850 and bringing strong production with him to #Tribe23! Welcome @95productions1 to the #NoleFamily



: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/cXetvTzdpv — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 21, 2022

UTEP offensive line transfer Jeremiah Byers.

Our next #Tribe23 addition brings 30 starts at the collegiate level to our offensive line. Welcome @JeremiahByers38 to the #NoleFamily!



: https://t.co/LS13Dwg8nA pic.twitter.com/xape3Oxqtx — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 21, 2022

Four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons.

South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell.

The most versatile tight end in the nation is our next addition to #Tribe23. Welcome @dba_bell to the #NoleFamily!



: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/p5qt5sKfSL — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 21, 2022

Three-star cornerback Ja’Bril Rawls.

Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn.

Three-star JUCO defensive lineman Jaden Jones.

Three-star linebacker DeMarco Ward.

Three-star offensive lineman Christopher Otto.

Colorado offensive line transfer Casey Roddick.

A 30-game starter and team captain in the Pac-12 is now part of #Tribe23's offensive line! Welcome @_casedogg to the #NoleFamily!



: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/wccYauJ6Nl — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 21, 2022

Auburn offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones.

We're not done on the offensive line for #Tribe23! 22-game starter in the SEC @keiondrejones is now in the #NoleFamily



: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/9sLRYGwtVo — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 21, 2022

Three-star wide receiver Darren Lawrence.

Four-star running back Samuel Singleton.

Four-star defensive tackle Keith Sampson.

Four-star Edge Lamont Green Jr.

Four-star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs.

Three-star ATH Quindarrius Jones.

Four-star safety Kenton Kirkland.

Basketball

The Seminoles are now 4-10 after a conference win against Notre Dame at home.

A STRONG FINISH pic.twitter.com/DVQqqhxlZh — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) December 22, 2022

Freshman Cameron Corhen had another phenomenal night for the Noles, giving Florida State excellent minutes off the bench.

Celebrating a W and @CameronCorhen scoring a career-high 1️⃣8️⃣ points⚡️ pic.twitter.com/igU356OqAJ — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) December 22, 2022

Florida State women’s basketball secured a win against in-state rival Miami Hurricanes at home yesterday.

This one means a little more



Rivalry headed into the break #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/y6cry8PUsJ — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) December 21, 2022

All Sports

FSU’s baseball facilities have gone through some renovations during the offseason:

Field ✔️

Netting ✔️

Concourse pic.twitter.com/5oRCKFkHwl — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) December 21, 2022

The Noles are returning some of the nations best hitters in 2023: