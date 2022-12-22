Noles News: Florida State football signs Top 20 class on Early Signing Day

Recruiting
Football
The Seminoles received a commitment from three-star ATH Edwin Joseph in the midst of Early Signing Day.
Home !! #committed @RyanBartow @Coach_Norvell @CoachGLemonier
The following players signed pen with paper yesterday, officially making them a part of #Tribe23. All rankings were developed by 247Sports, and an article for each player is listed on the Tomahawk Nation homepage.
Four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson.
From the West Coast to #Tribe23 - welcome @NichelsonBlake to the #NoleFamily!
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/FbHPtHYgPB
DII tight end transfer Kyle Morlock.
A two-time All-American tight end is in #Tribe23! Welcome @morlockkyle to the #NoleFamily
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/a74TPBRfjz
Miami defensive line transfer Darrell Jackson.
Local guy coming back to the 850 and bringing strong production with him to #Tribe23! Welcome @95productions1 to the #NoleFamily
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/cXetvTzdpv
UTEP offensive line transfer Jeremiah Byers.
Our next #Tribe23 addition brings 30 starts at the collegiate level to our offensive line. Welcome @JeremiahByers38 to the #NoleFamily!
: https://t.co/LS13Dwg8nA pic.twitter.com/xape3Oxqtx
Four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons.
A huge addition to the #Tribe23 offensive line - welcome @LucasSimmons55 to the #NoleFamily!
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/Ni9eQvltoi
South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell.
The most versatile tight end in the nation is our next addition to #Tribe23. Welcome @dba_bell to the #NoleFamily!
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/p5qt5sKfSL
Three-star cornerback Ja’Bril Rawls.
An impact player in all phases of the game, @RawlsJabril is our newest member of #Tribe23
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/8RaHCjGaq5
Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn.
#Tribe23 QB is in! Welcome @Brock1Glenn to the #NoleFamily
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/9qiKYiSj7d
Three-star JUCO defensive lineman Jaden Jones.
The next member of #Tribe23 is @JadenJones334!
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/RHKBZFgHdv
Three-star linebacker DeMarco Ward.
A linebacker from the Peach State is our next member of #Tribe23!
: https://t.co/LS13Dwg8nA#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/gHRrBeEFD7
Three-star offensive lineman Christopher Otto.
Another versatile, athletic addition to the offensive line is now in #Tribe23! Welcome @Christo66767957 to the #NoleFamily
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/6b4W326SXi
Colorado offensive line transfer Casey Roddick.
A 30-game starter and team captain in the Pac-12 is now part of #Tribe23's offensive line! Welcome @_casedogg to the #NoleFamily!
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/wccYauJ6Nl
Auburn offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones.
We're not done on the offensive line for #Tribe23! 22-game starter in the SEC @keiondrejones is now in the #NoleFamily
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/9sLRYGwtVo
Three-star wide receiver Darren Lawrence.
Welcome @1goneScore to #Tribe23!
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/RjluUizOOj
Four-star running back Samuel Singleton.
Another 9⃣0⃣4⃣ to #Tribe23! Welcome to the #NoleFamily, @SweetFeet2023
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/UT1CR6Uc5q
Four-star defensive tackle Keith Sampson.
Welcome the North Carolina 4A Defensive Player of the Year @ksampson94 to #Tribe23
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/l5hta0yair
Four-star Edge Lamont Green Jr.
#Tribe23 is off and rolling! Help us officially welcome @BootsLtg to the #NoleFamily
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/Heuf4JmaSn
Four-star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs.
Our next #Tribe23 addition is @VandreviusJ!
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/6QRPFr06cZ
Three-star ATH Quindarrius Jones.
An explosive two-sport star is now in #Tribe23! Welcome @Quindarriusjon1 to the #NoleFamily
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/7rUVcJAfiR
Four-star safety Kenton Kirkland.
Help us welcome @kenton_kirkland to #Tribe23!
: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/6dg8EmX4tc
Basketball
The Seminoles are now 4-10 after a conference win against Notre Dame at home.
A STRONG FINISH
Freshman Cameron Corhen had another phenomenal night for the Noles, giving Florida State excellent minutes off the bench.
Celebrating a W and @CameronCorhen scoring a career-high 1️⃣8️⃣ points⚡️
Florida State women’s basketball secured a win against in-state rival Miami Hurricanes at home yesterday.
This one means a little more
Rivalry headed into the break #NoleFAM
Rivalry headed into the break #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/y6cry8PUsJ
All Sports
FSU’s baseball facilities have gone through some renovations during the offseason:
Field ✔️
Netting ✔️
Concourse
Netting ✔️
Concourse pic.twitter.com/5oRCKFkHwl
The Noles are returning some of the nations best hitters in 2023:
Michaela Edenfield, Devyn Flaherty and Mack Leonard combined for 305 total bases, 130 RBIs and three of the four best OPS among @FSU_Softball returning players.
: @mje_51https://t.co/dOkLMslMJO pic.twitter.com/xvIvZ1UFUM
