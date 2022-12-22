 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: Florida State football signs Top 20 class on Early Signing Day

Norvell and his staff secure their newest weapons

By maxescarpio
/ new

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #19

RELATED: Early Signing Day Tracker: Seminoles set to sign newest class

Football

The Seminoles received a commitment from three-star ATH Edwin Joseph in the midst of Early Signing Day.

The following players signed pen with paper yesterday, officially making them a part of #Tribe23. All rankings were developed by 247Sports, and an article for each player is listed on the Tomahawk Nation homepage.

Four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson.

DII tight end transfer Kyle Morlock.

Miami defensive line transfer Darrell Jackson.

UTEP offensive line transfer Jeremiah Byers.

Four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons.

South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell.

Three-star cornerback Ja’Bril Rawls.

Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn.

Three-star JUCO defensive lineman Jaden Jones.

Three-star linebacker DeMarco Ward.

Three-star offensive lineman Christopher Otto.

Colorado offensive line transfer Casey Roddick.

Auburn offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones.

Three-star wide receiver Darren Lawrence.

Four-star running back Samuel Singleton.

Four-star defensive tackle Keith Sampson.

Four-star Edge Lamont Green Jr.

Four-star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs.

Three-star ATH Quindarrius Jones.

Four-star safety Kenton Kirkland.

Basketball

The Seminoles are now 4-10 after a conference win against Notre Dame at home.

Freshman Cameron Corhen had another phenomenal night for the Noles, giving Florida State excellent minutes off the bench.

Florida State women’s basketball secured a win against in-state rival Miami Hurricanes at home yesterday.

All Sports

FSU’s baseball facilities have gone through some renovations during the offseason:

The Noles are returning some of the nations best hitters in 2023:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...