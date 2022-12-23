No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) is less than a week away from its first bowl game of the Mike Norvell-era, set to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando,
According to DraftKings, Florida State is currently a 9.5-point favorite vs. the Sooners, with the over/under set at 65.5 points.
Ahead of the matchup, Florida State released its projected depth chart, with some changes seen amongst anticipated starters (highlighted in bold).
Here are projected starters for the Seminoles, with the full depth chart and other game notes via FSU Sports Info embedded below.
Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Travis
Running back: Treshaun Ward OR Trey Benson
Running back: Lawrance Toafili
Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Johnny Wilson
Tight end: Preston Daniel
Tight end: Markeston Douglas
Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.
Left guard: Dillan Gibbons
Center: Maurice Smith
Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington
Right tackle: Jazston Turentine OR Darius Washington
Defense
Defensive end: Derrick McLendon II
Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Dennis Briggs Jr.
Nose tackle: Robert Cooper
FOX: Jared Verse
Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune
Nickel: Kevin Knowles II
Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper OR Jarrian Jones
BUCK: Akeem Dent OR Shyheim Brown
Safety: Jammie Robinson
Special teams
Kick returner: Trey Benson, Mycah Pittman
Punt returner: Mycah Pittman
Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald
Punter: Alex Mastromano
Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald
Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.
Holder: Alex Mastromanno
