No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) is less than a week away from its first bowl game of the Mike Norvell-era, set to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando,

According to DraftKings, Florida State is currently a 9.5-point favorite vs. the Sooners, with the over/under set at 65.5 points.

Ahead of the matchup, Florida State released its projected depth chart, with some changes seen amongst anticipated starters (highlighted in bold).

Here are projected starters for the Seminoles, with the full depth chart and other game notes via FSU Sports Info embedded below.

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Treshaun Ward OR Trey Benson

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Johnny Wilson

Tight end: Preston Daniel

Tight end: Markeston Douglas

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.

Left guard: Dillan Gibbons

Center: Maurice Smith

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jazston Turentine OR Darius Washington

Defense

Defensive end: Derrick McLendon II

Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Dennis Briggs Jr.

Nose tackle: Robert Cooper

FOX: Jared Verse

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune

Nickel: Kevin Knowles II

Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper OR Jarrian Jones

BUCK: Akeem Dent OR Shyheim Brown

Safety: Jammie Robinson

Special teams

Kick returner: Trey Benson, Mycah Pittman

Punt returner: Mycah Pittman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromano

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromanno