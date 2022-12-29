 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Florida State football set to hit the field for the final time in 2022

The Seminoles search for their first bowl game win since 2016

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #21

Football

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables spoke with the media prior to the final day of practice to talk about the importance of playing in the Cheez-It bowl and what the offseason has looked like for both teams in the midst of fall recruiting.

RELATED: FSU head coach Mike Norvell, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables full Cheez-It Bowl press conference, transcript

RELATED: Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Norvell was in attendance for the Seminoles pep rally yesterday, joined by the world famous Marching Chiefs.

He spoke to the well represented Noles fans during the pep rally:

FSU’s athletic director Michael Alford is all smiles in Orlando, repping Florida State with the bowl game MVP belt.

Johnny Wilson joined Florida State media following FSU’s final bowl practice, mentioning his gratitude toward the coaching staff.

Former West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. shares a possible return date. The Seminoles are scheduled to be in Orlando, Florida on Sep. 23 next season to play the LSU Tigers for the second year in a row.

Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced yesterday that he’ll be entering the 2023 NFL Draft, so the Seminoles won’t have to face one of LSU’s most talented players to start the season.

Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights from Week 16:

Basketball

As the year comes to an end, Florida State basketball recaps some of the biggest moments from the previous two seasons:

Former FSU star Devin Vassell was recently interviewed by San Antonio Spurs legend George Gervin, talking about his journey on the basketball court.

The Seminoles women's basketball team is “back to business” tonight as they face the North Carolina Tar Heels on the road.

The biggest star of the show Taniya Latson has taken college basketball by storm, turning into one of the best players in the country as a freshman.

