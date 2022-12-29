Noles News: Florida State football set to hit the field for the final time in 2022

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables spoke with the media prior to the final day of practice to talk about the importance of playing in the Cheez-It bowl and what the offseason has looked like for both teams in the midst of fall recruiting.

“It’s been a good week and we are excited for the game tomorrow night.”



Watch our final pre-game media availability here #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/Svsew3ZvFu — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 28, 2022

Norvell was in attendance for the Seminoles pep rally yesterday, joined by the world famous Marching Chiefs.

He spoke to the well represented Noles fans during the pep rally:

FSU’s athletic director Michael Alford is all smiles in Orlando, repping Florida State with the bowl game MVP belt.

Johnny Wilson joined Florida State media following FSU’s final bowl practice, mentioning his gratitude toward the coaching staff.

"@Coach_Norvell is not going to let you be mediocre. When there's unseen potential that he knows you have, he's going to bring it out of you."@jjohnnywilson joins @jeffculhane for the 2022 season's final practice report presented by @TheBattlesEnd #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/GLtm9mzovx — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 28, 2022

Former West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. shares a possible return date. The Seminoles are scheduled to be in Orlando, Florida on Sep. 23 next season to play the LSU Tigers for the second year in a row.

Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced yesterday that he’ll be entering the 2023 NFL Draft, so the Seminoles won’t have to face one of LSU’s most talented players to start the season.

After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT. — Kayshon Boutte (@KayshonBoutte1) December 29, 2022

Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights from Week 16:

Week 16 #NFLNoles highlights



TDs on offense and defense

Takeaways in primetime

More TFLs



: https://t.co/ywZeG07udk #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/wndkoFloa5 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 28, 2022

Basketball

As the year comes to an end, Florida State basketball recaps some of the biggest moments from the previous two seasons:

Looking back on our 2022, Part 1 #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/95C8Tajk9f — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) December 29, 2022

Former FSU star Devin Vassell was recently interviewed by San Antonio Spurs legend George Gervin, talking about his journey on the basketball court.

Game recognize game



Grab a seat as @Yvngdevo goes 1v1 with the Iceman to talk all things basketball in the first episode of the all-new series TOMORROW!!!#PorVida | @FrostBank pic.twitter.com/GdXqHYh37x — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 28, 2022

The Seminoles women's basketball team is “back to business” tonight as they face the North Carolina Tar Heels on the road.





We have a road test at 13th-ranked UNC on Thursday night #NoleFAM — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) December 28, 2022

The biggest star of the show Taniya Latson has taken college basketball by storm, turning into one of the best players in the country as a freshman.