First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Florida State leads the country with 88 plays of 20+ yards this season

By FrankDNole
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. the Oklahoma Sooners from Camping World Stadium will be in about 15 minutes and will be nationally televised on ESPN.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 10-point favorite over Oklahoma, with the over/under set at 65.5 points.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners Game Threads:

How to Watch

Date

Thursday, December 29th

Time

5:30 p.m.

Watch

ESPN Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

