Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. the Oklahoma Sooners from Camping World Stadium will be in about 15 minutes and will be nationally televised on ESPN.
According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 10-point favorite over Oklahoma, with the over/under set at 65.5 points.
Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners Game Threads:
- At the end of the first quarter, please move to the SECOND QUARTER THREAD
- After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD
- When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD
How to Watch
Date
Thursday, December 29th
Time
5:30 p.m.
Watch
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- FSU Matchups and Memories: Taking a look at the series history between FSU vs. Oklahoma-A look at the history between Florida State and the Sooners
- Press conference transcript: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners with head coach Mike Norvell-“Our guys have embraced it”
- FSU Players: RB Lawrance Toafili, OL Maurice Smith, and WR Johnny Wilson talk bowl prep after practice-“We’re locked in for sure. Everybody has got a good mindset; approaching it the right way, so I feel good about it for sure”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Talks bowl game, Signing Day after Monday practice-“They’ve got the right mindset, they’ve got the right heart, they’re excited about the direction of where we’re going, and it definitely fires me up
- Betting: Vegas favorite, over/under, odds: FSU vs. Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl-Florida State Seminoles set to take on Oklahoma Sooners in Cheez-It Bowl
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell talks bowl prep, transfer portal, and more after Sunday practice-“Once we wrap up here, I’m sprinting. I’m gonna be on the road, and I have a lot of things that I’ve got to do”
- TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners-Since 1980 the Seminoles have played in 39 bowl games and won 26 of those, which is the most in the nation
- How To Watch: FSU vs. Oklahoma: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more-Florida State Seminoles face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl
- Depth Chart: FSU releases projected Cheez-It Bowl depth chart vs. Oklahoma-A look at the Florida State Seminoles depth chart ahead game vs. the Oklahoma Sooners
- Re-establishing the standard: Recent FSU players weigh in on 2022 season-Where are the Noles headed in the near future?
- Blockbuster, blowouts and Rashad Greene: FSU’s history in the Cheez-It Bowl-Florida State Seminoles football is 3-0 in the game
- Mindset and approach: Norvell, players talk prep for Oklahoma-“We’re in full pads and it’s bowl season. That makes a statement in itself”
- Florida State vs. Wyoming: The tale of FSU’s only Christmas bowl game-Jingle Joints all the way
- Seminole Wrap: How is FSU preparing for the Cheez-It Bowl? Plus Jordan Travis, other leaders announce return for 2023
- FSU Players: Kalen DeLoach, Akeem Dent, and Robert Cooper speak on FSU’s bowl practice-Seminoles talk importance of bowl game
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: “I want that competitive spirit:” Mike Norvell pushing team ahead of Oklahoma showdown-“I want guys to be able to go compete, and there were some good teachable moments”
- FSU Players: “Unfinished business:” Jordan Travis, Mycah Pittman, and D’Mitri Emmanuel talk return for 2023, preparing for Oklahoma-Florida State looks to win 10 games for first time since 2016
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell recaps Friday practice, bowl prep-“It’s still a big focus on ourselves, our fundaments, and the things we need to do”
- FSU Players: Trey Benson, Tatum Bethune, and Robert Scott talk after FSU’s first bowl practice-Star Seminoles talk postseason football
- “He’s done it the right way:” Brent Venables compliments Mike Norvell, FSU ahead of bowl game-Florida State Seminoles are set to take on Oklahoma Sooners in Cheez-It Bowl
- “This is a showcase game:” Mike Norvell excited for FSU’s chance to finish strong vs. Oklahoma-Seminoles set to face the Oklahoma Sooners in Orlando
- FSU to play Oklahoma Sooners in Cheez-It Bowl-Seminole set for first postseason appearance under Mike Norvell
- FSU heads into postseason as No. 13 team in College Football Playoff rankings-Seminoles finish year as top 15 team
- *THE NEW RECRUITING THREAD #21 is up- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #21
