 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Second quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners

FSU’s five wins with a 30-point margin trails only Ohio State and Tennessee in the FBS

By FrankDNole
/ new

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 9.5-point favorite over Oklahoma with the over/under set at 65 points.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners Game Threads:

Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...