According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 9.5-point favorite over Oklahoma with the over/under set at 65 points.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- FSU Matchups and Memories: Taking a look at the series history between FSU vs. Oklahoma-A look at the history between Florida State and the Sooners
- Press conference transcript: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners with head coach Mike Norvell-“Our guys have embraced it”
- FSU Players: RB Lawrance Toafili, OL Maurice Smith, and WR Johnny Wilson talk bowl prep after practice-“We’re locked in for sure. Everybody has got a good mindset; approaching it the right way, so I feel good about it for sure”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Talks bowl game, Signing Day after Monday practice-“They’ve got the right mindset, they’ve got the right heart, they’re excited about the direction of where we’re going, and it definitely fires me up
- Betting: Vegas favorite, over/under, odds: FSU vs. Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl-Florida State Seminoles set to take on Oklahoma Sooners in Cheez-It Bowl
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell talks bowl prep, transfer portal, and more after Sunday practice-“Once we wrap up here, I’m sprinting. I’m gonna be on the road, and I have a lot of things that I’ve got to do”
- TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners-Since 1980 the Seminoles have played in 39 bowl games and won 26 of those, which is the most in the nation
- How To Watch: FSU vs. Oklahoma: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more-Florida State Seminoles face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl
- Depth Chart: FSU releases projected Cheez-It Bowl depth chart vs. Oklahoma-A look at the Florida State Seminoles depth chart ahead game vs. the Oklahoma Sooners
- Re-establishing the standard: Recent FSU players weigh in on 2022 season-Where are the Noles headed in the near future?
- Blockbuster, blowouts and Rashad Greene: FSU’s history in the Cheez-It Bowl-Florida State Seminoles football is 3-0 in the game
- Mindset and approach: Norvell, players talk prep for Oklahoma-“We’re in full pads and it’s bowl season. That makes a statement in itself”
- Florida State vs. Wyoming: The tale of FSU’s only Christmas bowl game-Jingle Joints all the way
- Seminole Wrap: How is FSU preparing for the Cheez-It Bowl? Plus Jordan Travis, other leaders announce return for 2023
- FSU Players: Kalen DeLoach, Akeem Dent, and Robert Cooper speak on FSU’s bowl practice-Seminoles talk importance of bowl game
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: “I want that competitive spirit:” Mike Norvell pushing team ahead of Oklahoma showdown-“I want guys to be able to go compete, and there were some good teachable moments”
- FSU Players: “Unfinished business:” Jordan Travis, Mycah Pittman, and D’Mitri Emmanuel talk return for 2023, preparing for Oklahoma-Florida State looks to win 10 games for first time since 2016
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell recaps Friday practice, bowl prep-“It’s still a big focus on ourselves, our fundaments, and the things we need to do”
- FSU Players: Trey Benson, Tatum Bethune, and Robert Scott talk after FSU’s first bowl practice-Star Seminoles talk postseason football
- “He’s done it the right way:” Brent Venables compliments Mike Norvell, FSU ahead of bowl game-Florida State Seminoles are set to take on Oklahoma Sooners in Cheez-It Bowl
- “This is a showcase game:” Mike Norvell excited for FSU’s chance to finish strong vs. Oklahoma-Seminoles set to face the Oklahoma Sooners in Orlando
- FSU to play Oklahoma Sooners in Cheez-It Bowl-Seminole set for first postseason appearance under Mike Norvell
- FSU heads into postseason as No. 13 team in College Football Playoff rankings-Seminoles finish year as top 15 team
