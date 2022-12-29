 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fourth quarter game thread: Florida State vs. Oklahoma

FSU’s winning percentage of 73.9 since 1976 is the 4th-highest in the nation 

By FrankDNole
/ new
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 10-point favorite over Oklahoma, with the over/under set at 65.5 points.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...