Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The 13th ranked Florida State Seminoles and the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6-Big 12) are kicking off the Cheez-It Bowl today at 5:30 p.m. from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game will be televised on the ESPN Network for a football hungry national viewing audience.

Florida State (9-3, 5-3) is ranked 3rd in the FBS in pass defense, holding opponents to an average of 158.9 yards per game through the air, and are 6th nationally holding opponents to an average of 5.9 yards per pass attempt.

FSU is one of five teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 250 yards of passing offense and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game this season.

The Noles have scored on 17 of 24 first drives of a half this season. Of those 17 scoring drives, 15 finished off in touchdowns, which puts FSU in 3rd in the FBS with a 62.5 percent TD rate on opening drives of a half.

FSU has rushed for 200+ yards in seven straight games, which is the longest active streak in the nation, ties the FSU record for 7 straight 200+ rushing yard, and is the program’s longest streak since seven straight in 1987.

On special teams, FSU is one of only two teams in the country ranked in the top-30 in kickoff return average, punt return average and punt return defense.

Florida State is looking to snap Oklahoma’s current 6 game winning streak over the Noles. FSU is 6-4 in bowl games against current Big 12 teams. The Seminoles three wins in the Cheez-It Bowl are tied for the most in the bowl’s history, and the three wins without a loss are the most.

This will be the fifth bowl game between Oklahoma and Florida State, with FSU winning the Gator Bowl following the 1964 season and OU winning the Orange Bowl after the 1979, 1980 and 2000 seasons.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 9.5-point favorite over Oklahoma with the over/under set at 65 points.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners Game Threads:

Date

Thursday, December 29th

Time

5:30 p.m.

Watch

ESPN Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Florida State game notes via Seminoles.com