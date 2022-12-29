Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The 13th ranked Florida State Seminoles and the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6-Big 12) are kicking off the Cheez-It Bowl today at 5:30 p.m. from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game will be televised on the ESPN Network for a football hungry national viewing audience.
Florida State (9-3, 5-3) is ranked 3rd in the FBS in pass defense, holding opponents to an average of 158.9 yards per game through the air, and are 6th nationally holding opponents to an average of 5.9 yards per pass attempt.
FSU is one of five teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 250 yards of passing offense and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game this season.
The Noles have scored on 17 of 24 first drives of a half this season. Of those 17 scoring drives, 15 finished off in touchdowns, which puts FSU in 3rd in the FBS with a 62.5 percent TD rate on opening drives of a half.
FSU has rushed for 200+ yards in seven straight games, which is the longest active streak in the nation, ties the FSU record for 7 straight 200+ rushing yard, and is the program’s longest streak since seven straight in 1987.
On special teams, FSU is one of only two teams in the country ranked in the top-30 in kickoff return average, punt return average and punt return defense.
Florida State is looking to snap Oklahoma’s current 6 game winning streak over the Noles. FSU is 6-4 in bowl games against current Big 12 teams. The Seminoles three wins in the Cheez-It Bowl are tied for the most in the bowl’s history, and the three wins without a loss are the most.
This will be the fifth bowl game between Oklahoma and Florida State, with FSU winning the Gator Bowl following the 1964 season and OU winning the Orange Bowl after the 1979, 1980 and 2000 seasons.
According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 9.5-point favorite over Oklahoma with the over/under set at 65 points.
How to Watch
Date
Thursday, December 29th
Time
5:30 p.m.
Watch
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Florida State game notes via Seminoles.com
- Florida State is making its 49th bowl appearance and has 29 bowl victories all-time. Since 1980, FSU’s 39 seasons with a postseason appearance and 26 seasons with a bowl win are the most in the nation.
- The Seminoles have won five straight games, the longest active streak in the ACC and tied for the 7th-longest active streak nationally. Florida State’s five-game winning streak is its longest since 2016, and the Seminoles have scored at least 38 points in each game, the longest stretch with at least 38 points scored since the first 11 games of the 2013 season.
- FSU has an ACC-best five 30-point victories this season, which trails only Ohio State and Tennessee among P5 programs. The Seminoles are one of three P5 teams with two 30-point wins on the road and one of only five P5 programs with three 30-point victories in conference play.
- During its current five-game winning streak, Florida State has outscored its opponents 218-77 while outgaining them 2,453-1,363 in total offense. The Seminoles are averaging 236.6 rushing yards and 254.0 passing yards per game while holding opponents to 136.2 rushing yards and 136.4 passing yards per game. Florida State is 26-of-28 on red zone opportunities in that stretch.
- Florida State is the only team in the country ranked in the top-10 in yards per play on offense and defense. The Seminoles are 9th nationally with an average of 6.86 yards per play and 10th allowing an average of 4.73 yards per play.
- Florida State is 1st in the ACC and 3rd in the country in pass defense, holding opponents to an average of 158.9 yards per game through the air, and also are 1st in the ACC and 6th nationally holding opponents to an average of 5.9 yards per pass attempt.
- The Seminoles lead the ACC in yards per rush and rushing offense, with their average of 5.50 yards per rush 10th nationally, and their average of 217.8 rushing yards per game 12th.
- The Seminoles rank 1st nationally in explosive play rate differential (+7.59), with an offense explosive play rate of 16.83 percent that ranks 3rd in the country and a defense explosive plays allowed rate of 9.24 percent that is 11th-lowest in the nation. FSU ranks 2nd in the nation with seven touchdown drives of 90+ yards and with 15 touchdown drives of 80+ yards this season (via ESPN Stats & Info).
- FSU is one of four teams in the nation that ranks in the top-20 in total defense, scoring defense, total offense and scoring offense. The Seminoles are 14th in the country allowing an average of 307.3 yards per game on defense, 16th with an average of 19.7 points allowed per game, 13th with 475.7 yards of total offense per game and 17th scoring 36.2 points per game.
- FSU is one of five teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 250 yards of passing offense and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game this season. Of the three ACC teams averaging better than 250 yards of passing offense, the next-closest rushing offense is North Carolina’s 156.3 yards per game.
- Florida State has scored on 17 of 24 first drives of a half this season, with 15 touchdowns on those 17 scoring drives for a total of 109 points. The Seminoles lead the ACC and are 3rd in the country with a 62.5 percent touchdown rate on opening drives of a half (via ESPN Stats & Info).
- Florida State is one of two teams in the country that is ranked in the top-30 in kickoff return average, punt return average and punt return defense. FSU is 7th in the country and 4th in the ACC with an average of 24.77 yards per kickoff return, is 3rd in the conference and 24th in the nation with an average of 10.81 yards per punt return and is 3rd in the conference and 29th nationally allowing an average of 4.45 yards per punt return.
- Florida State’s defense has held opponents to an average of 141.5 yards of total offense in the first half, with opponents gaining only 62.5 yards rushing and 79.0 yards passing in the first 30 minutes. The Seminoles are outscoring opponents 251-108 in the first half and have held eight opponents to three or fewer first-half points.
