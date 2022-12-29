FSU to wear classic uniforms vs. Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

Gameday is finally here, and the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles are set to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners inside Camping World Stadium for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl tonight at 5:30 p.m.

FSU is coming off a five-game hot streak after ending their regular season 9-3 and look for their first bowl victory since 2017.

FSU last faced off against the Sooners in 2011, a 23-13 loss for the Seminoles. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 6-1 and is 6-6 in the 2022 regular season under new head coach Brent Venables.

The Noles have elected to wear gold helmets paired with garnet jerseys and gold bottoms for their final game of 2022.

A few notes from FSU Sports Info:

Florida State is the only team in the country ranked in the top-10 in yards per play on offense and defense. The Seminoles are 9th nationally with an average of 6.86 yards per play and 10th allowing an average of 4.73 yards per play. Florida State is 1st in the ACC and 3rd in the country in pass defense, holding opponents to an average of 158.9 yards per game through the air, and also are 1st in the ACC and 6th nationally holding opponents to an average of 5.9 yards per pass attempt. FSU has rushed for at least 200 yards in a school-record-tying seven straight games, the longest streak in the nation in 2022 and the program’s longest streak since seven straight in 1987. The Seminoles lead the ACC in yards per rush and rushing offense, with their average of 5.50 yards per rush 10th nationally, and their average of 217.8 rushing yards per game 12th. The Seminoles have worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white (including with white helmets), black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away, and traditional home amongst them.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners how to watch

Date

Thursday, December 29

Time

5:30 p.m. EST

Watch

ESPN

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV, SlingTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

