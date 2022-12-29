FSU vs. Oklahoma: Halftime notes, thoughts, stats

No. 13 Florida State is taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl, seeking the Seminoles’ first 10 win season since 2016.

Florida State is hoping to use the game as a neat bow on a successful season and a jumpboard for 2023, where the team will open the year in the same venue in a matchup vs. the LSU Tigers.

FSU got big plays on the board quickly, but failed to score a touchdown and was forced to settle for a field goal. From that point on, it was all Oklahoma, with the Sooners using steady production to keep drives alive and take advantage of a Florida State defense that was both bending and breaking.

Facing a 14-3 deficit, Florida State put together its best drive of the day — six plays, 72 yards — to log its first touchdown of the game, tacking on a two-point conversion courtesy of a Wyatt Rector to Brian Courtney connection.

Oklahoma missed one field goal but made a second to take a 17-11 lead.

FSU has managed to rack up a few explosive plays but have failed to do so in a consistent or productive manner — conversely Oklahoma has used consistent chunks of yardage to maintain possession and have the lead at half to show for it.

FSU vs. Oklahoma halftime stats

Total yards

FSU: 264

Oklahoma: 225

Passing yards

FSU: 170

Oklahoma: 110

Rushing yards

FSU: 94

Oklahoma: 115

Yards per play

FSU: 8

Oklahoma: 5.1