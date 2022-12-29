FSU vs. Oklahoma: Halftime notes, thoughts, stats

No. 13 Florida State is taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl, seeking the Seminoles’ first 10 win season since 2016.
Florida State is hoping to use the game as a neat bow on a successful season and a jumpboard for 2023, where the team will open the year in the same venue in a matchup vs. the LSU Tigers.
FSU got big plays on the board quickly, but failed to score a touchdown and was forced to settle for a field goal. From that point on, it was all Oklahoma, with the Sooners using steady production to keep drives alive and take advantage of a Florida State defense that was both bending and breaking.
Facing a 14-3 deficit, Florida State put together its best drive of the day — six plays, 72 yards — to log its first touchdown of the game, tacking on a two-point conversion courtesy of a Wyatt Rector to Brian Courtney connection.
Oklahoma missed one field goal but made a second to take a 17-11 lead.
FSU has managed to rack up a few explosive plays but have failed to do so in a consistent or productive manner — conversely Oklahoma has used consistent chunks of yardage to maintain possession and have the lead at half to show for it.
FSU vs. Oklahoma halftime stats
Total yards
FSU: 264
Oklahoma: 225
Passing yards
FSU: 170
Oklahoma: 110
Rushing yards
FSU: 94
Oklahoma: 115
Yards per play
FSU: 8
Oklahoma: 5.1
