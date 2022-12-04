Report: FSU to play Oklahoma Sooners in Cheez-It Bowl

It’s time to get cheesy.

The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles (9-3, 5-3 ACC) are headed to Cheez-It Bowl to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6), the first postseason game of head coach Mike Norvell’s tenure in Tallahassee.

The news was first reported by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

It’s FSU’s first bowl appearance since 2019, when the Noles lost to the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl while Odell Haggins served as interim coach.

The Cheez-It Bowl, then known as the Blockbuster Bowl, was first played in Miami Gardens, with Florida State playing and winning in its debut, taking down No. 7 Penn State 24-17 in December of 1990.

Now held in Orlando, FSU currently holds a 2-0 record in The City of Light while participating in the game, its last appearance being an 18-14 win against Notre Dame in 2011 when the exhibition was called the Champs Sports Bowl.

FSU last faced off against the Sooners in 2011, a 23-13 loss for the Seminoles. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 6-1.

It’s FSU’s first game vs. a Big 12 opponent since its 2014 season opener vs. the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The game will be a chance for FSU to secure 10 wins in a season for the first time since 2016.

Standouts DE Jared Verse and S Jammie Robinson announced their intention to play on December 29, both of whom are eligible for the 2023 draft.

With trips to cities in Florida outside Gainesville and Miami rare for the Seminoles, playing in Camping World Stadium to end 2022 and opening up in the same venue against the LSU Tigers in 2023 will be an opportunity further to showcase the FSU brand in the Sunshine State.

Florida State vs. Oklahoma kicks off Thursday, December 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium and will be broadcast live on ESPN.