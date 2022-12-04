FSU ranked No. 13 in final polls before bowls

Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) was idle this week, but still managed to move up slightly in this week’s AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 13.

Florida State was slotted No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings last week and No. 14 in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Seminoles are set to learn their postseason destination and opponent today, looking to secure 10 wins for the first time since 2016.

Some team stats and notes, via FSU Sports Info: