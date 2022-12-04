FSU heads into postseason as No. 13 team in College Football Playoff rankings

Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) is heading into postseason play as a top 15 team, slotted once more at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Seminoles were idle this week as the Utah Utes and Kansas State Wildcats both pulled off upsets in their respective conference championships, preventing FSU from making a leap.

FSU is ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll as well.

Florida State is awaiting its postseason bowl game destination — right now, it’s being projected as either the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando or the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

Some notes and stats via FSU Sports Info:

The Seminoles are fourth nationally and lead the ACC with just 158.9 passing yards per game allowed. The offense ended the regular season with seven consecutive 200-yard rushing games, the longest streak in the country this season and tied for the longest in Florida State history. FSU leads the ACC with 217.8 rushing yards per game and is the only team in the league averaging 250 passing yards and 210 rushing yards per game. The Seminole offense also ranks fourth in the nation on third down, converting 51.9 percent of its opportunities. Jordan Travis leads the ACC and is ninth nationally with 14.05 yards per completion, while ranking 12th in the country with 8.88 yards per attempt. He is on a current streak of six consecutive games with at least three total touchdowns and one or fewer turnover, the longest streak in Florida State history and tied with USC’s Caleb Williams for the longest active streak in the country — he is just the fourth quarterback in FSU history to account for 30 touchdowns and 3,000 total yards in a season, joining Heisman Trophy winners Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke and Jameis Winston.

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. TCU Horned Frogs

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

5. Alabama Crimson Tide

6. Tennessee Volunteers

7. Clemson Tigers

8. Utah Utes

9. Kansas State Wildcats

10. USC Trojans

11. Penn State Nittany Lions

12. Washington Huskies

13. Florida State Seminoles

14. Oregon State Beavers

15. Oregon Ducks

16. Tulane Green Wave

17. LSU Tigers

18. UCLA Bruins

19. South Carolina Gamecocks

20. Texas Longhorns

21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

22. Mississippi State Bulldogs

23. NC State Wolfpack

24. Troy Trojans

25. UTSA Roadrunners