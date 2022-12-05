Florida State football received major news for the 2023 season today, with quarterback Jordan Travis announcing his return to Tallahassee for one more year in a Seminoles uniform:

Travis, who began his career with the Louisville Cardinals, transferred to Florida State for the 2019 season. He earned a sixth year of eligibility as part of a blanket decision by the NCAA in 2020.

Despite appearing in just 37 games over his time in Tallahassee and becoming a full-time starter for the first time this season, he’s the only player in Florida State history to be top 10 in both passing and rushing touchdowns.

Travis was named to the All-ACC second team on Tuesday after putting together a career season in 2022.

From FSU Sports Info:

· Redshirt junior Jordan Travis is the first player in Florida State history with at least 20 touchdown passes and 7 rushing touchdowns in a season and he enters the Cheez-It Bowl with 30 total touchdowns - 22 passing, 7 rushing and 1 receiving.

· Travis is the fourth player in FSU history with at least 3,000 total yards and 30 total touchdowns in a season - the previous came in FSU’s three Heisman Trophy-winning seasons: Charlie Ward in 1993, Chris Weinke in 2000 and Jameis Winston in 2013.

· Travis was named the All-ACC second team quarterback after passing for 2,796 yards and 22 touchdowns, with 367 yards and 7 rushing touchdowns. He started all 12 games and has led FSU on a five-game winning streak, the Noles longest since 2016. FSU has scored at least 38 points in all five of those games, FSU’s longest streak since 2013.

· Travis accounted for three touchdowns against Florida (two rushing and one passing), his sixth consecutive game with three or more touchdowns and one or fewer turnover. That is the longest active streak in the country and is the longest streak in Florida State history. Travis tied his career high with two rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games against the Gators and Louisiana.

· Travis is one of six Power 5 players with at least 20 passing touchdowns and four or fewer interceptions. He has led FSU to an ACC-best five 30-point victories this year.

· For his career, Travis ranks 9th in FSU history with 24 rushing touchdowns and 10th with 43 passing touchdowns, the only player in the Top 10 of both categories. Travis is 4th in school history with 68 total touchdowns (43 passing, 24 rushing and 1 receiving).

· For a season, Travis ranks 10th in total offense with 3,163 yards; 14th with 22 touchdown passes and 2,796 yards; and 19th with 199 completions.

· Travis became the second player in school history - and first since Red Parish in 1949 - with a rushing, passing and receiving touchdown in the same game when he accomplished the feat in FSU’s 38-3 win at Syracuse. Travis completed 21-of-23 passes against the Orange for a career-best 91.3 completion percentage.

· In a three-game stretch against Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana, Travis accounted for 11 touchdowns and 9 incompletions. He has 17 total touchdowns during FSU’s five-game winning streak.

· In the first half at Syracuse, Travis was 17-for-18 passing with two touchdowns, completing the final 12 passes of the half, his most consecutive completions in his career - topping his 11 straight completions to start the Louisville game this year. Twelve Noles caught at least one pass against the Orange.

· On the ground, Travis is FSU’s leading career rusher among quarterbacks, with 1,684 yards and 24 touchdowns. His 24 rushing touchdowns rank 9th overall in FSU history.

· Travis is one of nine active players with at least 5,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in FBS.

· Travis was 10-for-12 for 202 yards and three touchdowns in the 45-3 win at Miami, one of four games this season he has tied his career high passing touchdowns. He threw for 270 yards on just 13 completions against Florida and ranks 8th in the country and first in the ACC with 14.05 yards per completion for the season.

· Travis set a career high with 396 passing yards and tied career highs with three touchdown passes and 24 completions in FSU’s 41-16 win vs. Georgia Tech. Travis has 14 career games with multiple touchdown passes and eight games with at least 250 passing yards.

· Travis teamed up with receiver Johnny Wilson (111 yards) and running back Trey Benson (111 yards) for just the third game in FSU history with a 375-yard passer, 100-yard runner and 100-yard receiver. Travis passed for 270 yards in the first half, the most in a half in his career.

· Travis’s first two touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets went 78 yards to Wilson and 62 yards to Lawrance Toafili, becoming the first FSU quarterback since James Blackman in 2019 at Boston College with multiple 60-yard touchdown passes in a game (Travis made his FSU debut and scored two rushing touchdowns in that game vs. BC).

· Travis’s pass to Wilson was the longest completion of his career and the longest for FSU since Blackman’s 91-yard pass in the 2019 Sun Bowl.

· Travis accounted for three touchdowns against No. 4 Clemson, including a 20-yard touchdown run that opened the scoring. His 24 completions and 42 attempts were career highs.

· Travis ran for a season-high 108 yards at No. 14 NC State, including a 71-yard run that set up FSU’s first touchdown. It was the 2nd-longest rush of Travis’s career (88 vs. Pitt, 2020); the longest run for FSU in 2022; and tied a Dalvin Cook run in the 2016 Orange Bowl for the 6th-longest non-touchdown run in FSU history.

· At Louisville, Travis opened the game 11-for-11 for 148 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first quarter. He threw touchdowns to Preston Daniel and Malik McClain.

· In FSU’s win in the Superdome against LSU, Travis was 20-for-33 for 260 yards and two touchdowns - a 39-yard flea flicker to Ontaria Wilson and a 27-yard pass where he powered through a targeting hit to the head for the score, also to Wilson. He added 31 rushing yards and was not sacked.

· Travis was responsible for 10 of FSU’s 11 third-down conversions against LSU - eight passes and two rushes. For the game, Travis was 8-for-12 for 92 yards and a touchdown on third down

· Against Duquesne, Travis threw for 207 yards on 11-of-15 passing. He added a five-yard rushing touchdown, FSU’s first score of the 2022 season.