Florida State Seminoles football’s Amari Gainer has announced he’s headed to the transfer portal.

Gainer, who spent five season in Tallahassee, has been at Florida State since 2018.

He appeared in just seven games this season, easing back into action after being held out early in the year due to an undisclosed injury.

“First, I would like to start off by thanking God who is the head of my life. He’s put me in so many positions to do what I love. I want to Thank my family for always being there for me. To all my teammates, thanks for becoming my brothers and being what I needed while here at Florida State University. To the coaches/trainers that have helped develop me as a person and player, Thank you. To my fans/ supporters, I want to thank you for your endless support. Now it’s time to do what’s best for my future and family. I will be entering the Transfer portal as a Grad Transfer. God Bless.”

Such an incredible young man! Honored for the opportunity to coach him, great leader and explosive player. Will be a great asset to a program. #KeepCLIMBing Will always be a Nole! #NoleFamily https://t.co/bTpNReoOWH — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 5, 2022

He’s the third FSU defender to be moving on after his season, following freshman defensive back Sam McCall and defensive linemen Shambre Jackson and Jarrett Jackson.

This season, he registered 17 tackles (7 solo, 1.5 assisted), as well as one sack and one forced fumble.

