FSU opens as favorite over Oklahoma

No. 13 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) is set to play in its first bowl game of the Mike Norvell era, a Cheez-It Bowl matchup vs. the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12).

It’s Florida State’s first matchup against the Sooners since 2011, a top-five matchup that saw Oklahoma win 23-13.

“It’s a great matchup,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s a great opportunity with two of the great storied programs in all of college football history. To be able to link up in a great game and a great place, great atmosphere, I’m glad we have been able to play here in our home state.”

“This is a team that obviously has a great tradition and has been among the elite in college football over the last, you know, decade-plus. You know, for us to — some of recruiting battles that we’ll face, some of the things that — we know this is going to be a game that this is going to be well-viewed, and to be able to be in our home state and to be able to play there in Orlando, it’s great in all ways for us.”

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently an 8-point favorite over the Sooners with the over/under set at 62.

Florida State vs. Oklahoma kicks off Thursday, December 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium and will be broadcast live on ESPN.