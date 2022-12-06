WR Keyshawn Helton enters transfer portal

Florida State wide receiver Keyshawn Helton has announced he’ll be entering the transfer portal, the latest departure for the Florida State Seminoles. The redshirt senior did not see any action in the 2022 season and missed significant time due to injury. Helton appeared in 10 games last season, recording 18 receptions, 285 yards, and two touchdowns.

From his FSU bio:

2021:

Played in 10 games with two starts…made 18 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns…returned eight punts for 32 yards…caught season-high four passes for 53 yards and added two-point conversion catch in season opener vs. No. 9 Notre Dame…tied season-high receptions total for 49 yards and one touchdown vs. North Carolina State…made team-leading three catches for season-best 71 yards, including season-long 44-yard reception, at North Carolina…returned three punts for 33 yards, including career-long 31-yard return, vs. Jacksonville State…made 12-yard reception at Wake Forest…registered two receptions for 26 yards and one touchdown vs. Syracuse…had 20-yard catch vs. UMass…made three receptions for 45 yards at Clemson…returned from two-game absence and made nine-yard catch in season finale at Florida.

2020:

Appeared in all nine games with two starts…caught 14 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns…gained 130 yards on five kickoff returns and 26 yards on five punt returns…recorded career-high 174 all-purpose yards in 41-24 win vs. Jacksonville State…had three receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown, returned four kickoffs for 109 yards and three punts for 12 yards vs. Gamecocks…kickoff return total included returns of 35 and 37 yards, only the second Seminole since 2015 with two kickoff returns of at least 30 yards in one game…caught three-yard touchdown in season opener vs. Georgia Tech…made two-yard reception at No. 12 Miami….had two receptions for 43 yards in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina…registered 21-yard kickoff return and eight-yard punt return at Louisville…caught three passes for five yards vs. Pitt…made four receptions for 13 yards at North Carolina State…posted six-yard punt return in 56-35 win vs. Duke.

2019:

Appeared in first six games with four starts before season-ending injury…caught 17 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns, rushed twice for 19 yards and returned eight kickoffs for 228 yards…at time of injury, ranked second in ACC and ninth in NCAA with 28.5 kickoff return average…posted career-high 135 yards on five kickoff returns in 45-44 win vs. ULM…yards total was 12th-highest in program history and most since 2014 BCS National Championship Game when Kermit Whitfield had 172 vs. Auburn…made career-high seven catches for 96 yards and one touchdown in addition to 18-yard kickoff return in 35-24 victory vs. Louisville…caught team-high five passes for 34 yards and one touchdown and had five-yard rush at No. 25 Virginia…had 58-yard touchdown reception, 14-yard rush and 17-yard kickoff return in season opener vs. Boise State…made three catches for 44 yards and had career-long 58-yard kickoff return in 31-13 win vs. North Carolina State…had seven-yard reception prior to injury at No. 2 Clemson.

2018:

Appeared in 11 games with one start…caught 11 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown…also had one rush for two yards, returned nine kickoffs for 196 yards and registered three tackles…totaled season-high 100 yards on three receptions, including 73-yard touchdown, vs. No. 2 Clemson…became only sixth freshman in FSU history with 70-yard touchdown reception…touchdown grab was one of four 70-yard plays for FSU in 2018 which tied for the ACC lead…made start vs. No. 22 Boston College…recorded season-high six receptions for 73 yards, two kickoff returns for 48 yards and two tackles in 22-21 victory…gained 89 yards on season-high four kickoff returns and made one tackle at North Carolina State…returned two kickoffs for 42 yards at No. 3 Notre Dame…had two-yard rush and made two catches for three yards in 38-17 win vs. Wake Forest…ended season with 17-yard kickoff return vs. No. 13 Florida