Kalen DeLoach to “finish the climb” with FSU in 2023

After a breakout year, Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach is returning to Tallahassee for another year in a Seminoles uniform.
The announcement was released on the new FSU NIL collective, The Battle’s End:
DeLoach’s return is major for a Seminoles’ defense that ranks 11th in the country with an average of 4.73 yards allowed per play. After becoming a steady contributor in his first years in Tallahassee, the Savannah product emerged as one of the key pieces behind FSU’s success on defense this season.
On the year, he logged 57 tackles (30 solo, 27 assists), 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
From his FSU bio:
2021:
Appeared in all 12 games with 11 starts…recorded 69 tackles, including 6.5 for loss with 1.0 sack, one interception, three quarterback hurries and two pass breakups…earned FSU’s Defensive Most Improved Player Award…made career-high eight tackles, including 0.5 for loss, in season opener vs. No. 9 Notre Dame…matched career-high tackles total, with 0.5 tackle for loss, and grabbed first career interception in season finale at Florida…made career-high 2.0 tackles for loss as part of seven-tackle game along with one pass breakup at Boston College…had seven tackles, including first collegiate sack, and one quarterback hurry vs. Jacksonville State…made four tackles at Wake Forest…had six stops vs. Louisville…recorded seven tackles and one quarterback hurry vs. Syracuse…made three solo stops, including 1.0 for loss, at North Carolina…registered four solo tackles, 1.0 for loss, vs. UMass…recorded six tackles and one quarterback hurry at Clemson…made five tackles, 0.5 for loss, and one pass breakup vs. North Carolina State…had four tackles vs. Miami.
2020:
Played in all nine games with one start and made seven tackles…Seminole Scholar…started season opener vs. Georgia Tech and recorded career-high four tackles, all solo…made solo stop at No. 12 Miami…registered solo tackle at Louisville…had one tackle in 56-35 win vs. Duke.
2019:
Appeared in eight games and made three tackles with one quarterback hurry…recorded first collegiate tackle in 35-17 victory vs. Syracuse…had solo tackle in 49-12 win vs. Alabama State…registered one quarterback hurry at No. 8 Florida…made one solo stop in Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State…also saw action at No. 2 Clemson, at Wake Forest, vs. Miami and at Boston College.
BEFORE FSU:
Can play any linebacker position and has speed to go sideline to sideline…rated as consensus four-star prospect…ranked No. 198 in ESPN300…listed as No. 14 outside linebacker nationally and 28th prospect out of Georgia according to 247 Composite…ranked 14th nationally at his position and No. 34 in Georgia according to Rivals…selected to play in 2019 Under Armour All-America Game…registered 156 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss with 7.0 sacks and two interceptions as a senior…was named Butkus Award finalist for best high school linebacker in America…contributed on offense as well, adding 771 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns…also played basketball for Islands High School…chose Florida State over Auburn and Michigan from numerous offers.
