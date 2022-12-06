Kalen DeLoach to “finish the climb” with FSU in 2023

After a breakout year, Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach is returning to Tallahassee for another year in a Seminoles uniform.

The announcement was released on the new FSU NIL collective, The Battle’s End:

The Battle's End Collective is thrilled to announce a relationship with Kalen Deloach. Welcome to the team Kalen!@KalenDeloach pic.twitter.com/uTouopr6j1 — TheBattlesEnd (@TheBattlesEnd) December 7, 2022

DeLoach’s return is major for a Seminoles’ defense that ranks 11th in the country with an average of 4.73 yards allowed per play. After becoming a steady contributor in his first years in Tallahassee, the Savannah product emerged as one of the key pieces behind FSU’s success on defense this season.

On the year, he logged 57 tackles (30 solo, 27 assists), 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

From his FSU bio: