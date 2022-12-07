Player tracker: Who is returning, leaving FSU in 2023

With a blanket extra year of eligibility granted after the 2020 athletic year, there are numerous athletes who are weighing decisions to leave school, transfer elsewhere or return for another season.

Florida State, with only a select number of players seeing eligibility expire after the year concludes, is awaiting the decision of some major names who could either pursue opportunities elsewhere, test the NFL Draft waters or run it back with the Seminoles for a potentially big year in 2023.

As players announce, we’ll keep track here, posting updates on who is either departing Tallahassee or returning for another year in garnet and gold.

Returning

Quarterback Jordan Travis

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman

Wide receiver Winston Wright Jr.

Linebacker Kalen DeLoach

Defensive back Jarrian Jones

Departing

Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton (transfer portal)

Defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (transfer portal)

Defensive lineman Jarret Jackson (transfer portal)

Defensive back Sam McCall (transfer portal)

Linebacker Amari Gainer (transfer portal)