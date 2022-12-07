Player tracker: Who has transferred from FSU in 2023?

With a blanket extra year of eligibility granted after the 2020 athletic year and a transfer portal period that lasts from April 15 to April 30, there are numerous athletes across the nation who are weighing decisions to transfer elsewhere or return for another season.

Florida State has seen the departure of several players since the beginning of the offseason and the conclusion of spring camp as the 2023 roster continues to take shape.

As players announce, we’ll keep track here, posting updates on who is departing Tallahassee — for conversation about incoming recruits and potential transfers, head on over to our official FSU recruiting thread.

Departing

Offensive lineman Antavious Woody

Linebacker Brendan Gant

Defensive end Derrick McLendon II

Offensive lineman Zane Herring

Offensive lineman Rod Orr (Toledo Rockets)

Offensive lineman Lloyd Willis (Marshall Thundering Herd)

Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton (Cincinnati Bearcats)

Wide receiver Malik McClain (Penn State Nittany Lions)

Running back Treshaun Ward (Kansas State Wildcats)

Defensive lineman Shambre Jackson (Massachusetts Minutemen)

Defensive lineman Jarrett Jackson (Michigan State Spartans)

Defensive lineman George Wilson (Campbell Fighting Camels)

Linebacker Amari Gainer (North Carolina Tar Heels)

Defensive back Sidney Williams (Missouri Tigers)

Defensive back Sam McCall (Texas A&M Aggies)

Defensive back Demorie Tate (transfer portal)

Defensive back Malik Feaster (Memphis Tigers)