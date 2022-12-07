Florida State offensive lineman Rod Orr has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by On3.

Orr, who redshirted in 2021, was a four-star prospect out of high school and was considered as the No. 22 offensive tackle prospect.

Our original analysis from when he signed:

Orr was a target for much of the year for FSU and offensive line coach Alex Atkins. A late bloomer during his senior season, Orr burst onto the scene, and the staff fought hard to land his commitment. Ranked a 4-star, the 311th player nationally, and the 22nd overall OT, Orr’s a key piece.

He didn’t register any snaps in 2022, per PFF.

From his FSU bio:

Four-star offensive tackle rated 22nd nationally at his position and as No. 10 prospect in Alabama on 247Sports Composite…ranked 23rd in America at his position and No. 9 overall in Alabama by 247Sports…ranked 284th in ESPN300 and No. 9 prospect in Alabama by ESPN…earned first-team all-state honors his senior season…selected to play in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game…also played basketball at Gadsden City.

As players announce their decisions for 2023, we’ll be keeping track in our FSU player tracker stream, posting updates on who is either departing Tallahassee or returning for another year in garnet and gold.