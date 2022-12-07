Florida State Seminoles defensive back Sidney Williams has entered the transfer portal:

The redshirt sophomore only appeared in five games this year for the Florida State Seminoles, while battling injuries during his time in Tallahassee.

From his FSU bio:

2021

Appeared in six games with four starts…recorded 32 tackles, one interception, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery…only FSU defender with interception and fumble recovery in 2021…made career-high 10 tackles and one pass breakup in start at North Carolina Tar Heels…grabbed first collegiate interception and made six tackles in start at Wake Forest…made five tackles in season opener vs. No. 9 Notre Dame…started vs. Jacksonville State and registered four tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup…returned first career fumble recovery 27 yards to set up FSU’s first touchdown…recorded seven tackles and one pass breakup in start vs. Syracuse Orange…also saw action vs. Louisville Cardinals.

2020:

Appeared in eight games and recorded 22 tackles with one pass breakup…registered career-high eight tackles in each of final two games and totaled 20 tackles over season’s last three games…had eight stops and one pass breakup at North Carolina State before making eight tackles, including career-best five solo stops, in 56-35 win vs. Duke Blue Devils…recorded four tackles vs. Pittsburgh Panthers…made collegiate debut at No. 12 Miami Hurricanes…had one solo tackle in 41-24 win vs. Jacksonville State and at Louisville…also saw action at No. 5 Notre Dame and in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina.