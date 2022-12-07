Florida State Seminoles defensive end George Wilson has reportedly entered the transfer portal:

BREAKING Florida State EDGE George Wilson has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, per @mzenitz.



Story: https://t.co/bl7RWhEwlu pic.twitter.com/6V2H73efJq — On3 (@On3sports) December 7, 2022

The redshirt freshman appeared in three games this season, but didn’t record any stats.

From his FSU bio:

2021: Worked with FSU’s scout team while redshirting. BEFORE FSU: Four-star prospect ranked as No. 6 prospect in Virginia and No. 12 weak-side defensive end in America by 247Sports…ranked 7th in Virginia by ESPN…rated 24th at his position and 10th overall in Virginia on 247Sports Composite…named first-team all-district and second-team All-Tidewater as senior…senior season was pushed to spring due to pandemic…led Green Run defense that allowed average of 4.3 points per game in final three contests with one shutout…registered 12 sacks as a junior…also played basketball at Green Run, helping Stallions reach consecutive state championship games…helped lead Green Run to 9-1 record while advancing to Class 5 state championship game…helped Stallions earn Class 5 co-state championship his junior year…team finished 24-3 and reached state championship game before tournament was cancelled due to pandemic.

As players announce their decisions for 2023, we’ll be keeping track in our FSU player tracker stream, posting updates on who is departing Tallahassee, or returning for another year in garnet and gold.