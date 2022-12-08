Tatum Bethune returning to Seminoles for 2023 season

Florida State Seminoles football will get a key part of its defense back in 2023, with linebacker Tatum Bethune announcing his return to Tallahassee:
Run It Back! pic.twitter.com/GBHWANERgR— Tatum Bethune (@tatumx15) December 8, 2022
Bethune, who transferred to FSU from the UCF Knights, was an instant impact player for the Seminoles, helping elevate the entire defense by raising the floor of the linebacker room.
Can’t wait to finish the climb! I’m excited to announce that I’ve signed with @TheBattlesEnd & look forward to working with them this year. It was a tough decision but made easier because of @TheBattlesEnd. Thanks @KeyTyler for the guidance during the process. pic.twitter.com/uXNiSfb4CF— Tatum Bethune (@tatumx15) December 8, 2022
From his FSU bio:
Bethune, from Miami, finished second on the team with 76 tackles while also ranking second with 8.5 tackles for loss. Bethune tallied 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and recovered his first career fumble at Louisville. Bethune’s 14 tackles at NC State were the most for a Seminole in 2022, and he was one of just two ACC players with 14 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in a game.
Three-year contributor at UCF…recorded 185 tackles, 13.0 for loss with 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and five quarterback hurries in 35 games with 17 starts…named second-team all-conference by Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele after junior season…started all 12 games he appeared and led Knights with 108 tackles, including 5.5 for loss with 2.0 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and three quarterback hurries…average of 9.0 tackles per game ranked second in AAC in 2021…registered 57 tackles, 7.0 for loss with 2.5 sacks, one interception, two pass breakups and one quarterback hurry in 10 games during sophomore season…appeared in all 13 games as true freshman in 2019, recording 20 tackles, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry on 10-3 team…made 80 tackles his senior season at Miami Central, including 24.0 for loss with 14.0 sacks, while helping lead Rockets to region final round of 6A state playoffs…selected to play in Miami-Dade All-Star Game.
Loading comments...