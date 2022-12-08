Tatum Bethune returning to Seminoles for 2023 season

Florida State Seminoles football will get a key part of its defense back in 2023, with linebacker Tatum Bethune announcing his return to Tallahassee:

Bethune, who transferred to FSU from the UCF Knights, was an instant impact player for the Seminoles, helping elevate the entire defense by raising the floor of the linebacker room.

Can’t wait to finish the climb! I’m excited to announce that I’ve signed with @TheBattlesEnd & look forward to working with them this year. It was a tough decision but made easier because of @TheBattlesEnd. Thanks @KeyTyler for the guidance during the process. pic.twitter.com/uXNiSfb4CF — Tatum Bethune (@tatumx15) December 8, 2022

