Noles News: Football secures vital commitment, soccer ranked in the Top 5 nationally

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #16
RELATED: Defensive lineman Darrell Jackson transfers to Florida State
Football
Florida State has announced the return of “The CLIMB” which will be released on YouTube, showing behind the scenes footage of the Seminoles football program.
The is back— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 7, 2022
: https://t.co/pxFpySsieb#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/wqNHZpWQfI
Tight End Camren McDonald speaks on his time at FSU:
"The thing that I appreciate most about FSU is the relationships that I have built along the way"— Seminole Boosters (@SeminoleBooster) December 7, 2022
A thank you message from FSU Football's Camren McDonald ⬇️ #GoNoles | #BecauseOfBoosters pic.twitter.com/QHMKwYHhxX
The Noles had a couple transfer portal entries yesterday including offensive lineman Rod Orr, defensive end George Wilson, and defensive back Sydney Williams. Orr and Wilson were redshirt freshman and Williams was a redshirt sophomore.
RELATED: Player tracker: Who is returning, leaving FSU in 2023
BREAKING Florida State OL Rod Orr has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, per @mzenitz.— On3 (@On3sports) December 7, 2022
Story: https://t.co/OR029FfkTa pic.twitter.com/q0aB50UCBd
One Love Nole Nation pic.twitter.com/MIyjGqXxg1— George Wilson Jr (@_iamgeorgejr) December 7, 2022
BREAKING Florida State DB Sidney Williams has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, per @mzenitz.— On3 (@On3sports) December 7, 2022
Story: https://t.co/0bYrAbxJ62 pic.twitter.com/Rc6ZIPbiOl
One of the best available offensive lineman in the transfer portal, Jeremiah Byers has announced his plans on taking an official visit to Florida State this weekend.
Tallahassee wtw @FSUFootball @CoachAAtkins @Coach_Norvell pic.twitter.com/6jIAzyICaD— Jeremiah Byers (@JeremiahByers38) December 8, 2022
Former Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, celebrating that feat at a recent banquet.
Congratulations, @MarvinJonesJets!#NoleFamily https://t.co/qOuHEt6Ani— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 7, 2022
Former FSU star Terrell Buckley was in Bristol, Connecticut yesterday at the ESPN headquarters, serving as the Orlando Guardian’s XFL representative.
Bristol, CT— Terrell Buckley (@27TBuck) December 7, 2022
It’s a great day to be an #orlandoguardian #xfl2023 pic.twitter.com/k7NGMtNaFS
2023 athlete Quindarrius Jones shares his senior season highlights:
https://t.co/lVjul0lMeH #hudl done with my senior son as a nole #GoNoles— Quindarriusjones (@Quindarriusjon1) December 8, 2022
2023 defensive lineman commit Keith Sampson had familiar visitors in town yesterday. FSU’s coaching staff has been on the road throughout the entire week visiting commits and different high schools.
Thanks @Coach_Norvell , @odellhaggins for coming to checking in on me today. #tribe23 pic.twitter.com/34Q4d77Bx7— Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) December 8, 2022
Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle transfer Darrell Jackson announced his intentions to take his talents back to Tallahassee, growing up just minutes away from Florida State.
Thank God @Coach_Norvell @CoachAdamFuller @odellhaggins pic.twitter.com/TQXnyzdfFZ— BIG PRODUCTIONS (@95productions1) December 8, 2022
Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights:
#NFLNoles Week 13#ProBowlVote Dalvin Cook#ProBowlVote Josh Sweat#ProBowlVote Cam Akers#ProBowlVote Graham Gano#ProBowlVote Derwin James#ProBowlVote Asante Samuel Jr.— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 7, 2022
: https://t.co/ywZeG07udk #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/s7EXaumEaE
Dustin Hopkins made sure to spread love for an important cause in the NFL’s “crucial cleats” week.
#NoleFamily https://t.co/aoJVwpm7wO— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 7, 2022
All Sports
After getting knocked off in the semifinals of the College Cup, the Noles are ranked at No. 3 in the United Soccer coaches poll postseason standings.
MOST teams in the Top 15 of any conference ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QPSJ4eU8lW— The ACC (@theACC) December 7, 2022
FSU was back on the track yesterday, preparing for their run in the spring.
Back soon #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/S03hhWTFeK— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) December 7, 2022
JoAnne Graf Field was recently ranked amongst the Top 5 college softball stadiums in the country.
We looked at five of the best stadiums in college softball, led by @GatorsSB's home.— Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) November 30, 2022
Which parks are on your list?https://t.co/U3Or3jKVZ4
Loading comments...