It’s been an exciting few days for Florida State Seminole football fans as several key pieces of the 2022 team have announced their intentions to return for next season.

One major player that has caused the fanbase to hold their collective breath has been breakout running back Trey Benson. After a successful season, which saw the redshirt sophomore rush for 965 yards, there were some rumblings that the Oregon transfer could test the NFL waters.

Tonight, Benson joined his fellow ‘Noles and announced he will be returning for the 2023 season to continue the climb.

We’re just scratching the surface, 2023 is gonna be historic . #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/obmLVNvTIB — Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) December 8, 2022

From FSU Sports info:

Benson, from Greenville, Mississippi, has won four of the past five ACC Running Back of the Week awards. After 111 yards and a career-high three rushing touchdowns against Florida, Benson ended the regular season with 965 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, both Top 20 in FSU single-season history. He also caught 12 passes for 111 yards and returned a kick 93 yards for a touchdown, one of just four ACC players with a kick return touchdown this year and FSU’s first since 2013. Benson has started five straight games and been the league’s top runner four times, including setting career highs against Georgia Tech (111 yards), Miami (128) and Syracuse (163) in consecutive weeks before adding 111 and three touchdowns against Florida. Benson’s 163 rushing yards against the Orange were the most for an ACC player on the road this season, and he scored three touchdowns in a game twice – against Boston College (two rushing, one kickoff) and Florida (three rushing). Benson was the first player in ACC history to win three outright Running Back of the Week awards and he tied Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda with four on the season.

As players announce their decisions for 2023, we’ll be keeping track in our FSU player tracker stream, posting updates on who is either departing Tallahassee or returning for another year in garnet and gold.