Florida State offensive lineman Lloyd Willis intends to enter the 2023 transfer portal, first reported by On3.com.
BREAKING Florida State OL Lloyd Willis has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to @mzenitz.— On3 (@On3sports) December 9, 2022
This announcement comes alongside a flurry of other FSU players electing to start someplace new. Willis appeared in five games this season earning a PFF grade overall of 67.1. His best games came against the Miami Hurricanes where he graded out at 80.6 in pass blocking and against Boston College in blocking the run (65.5).
From his FSU bio:
2021:
Appeared in all 12 games…Seminole Scholar…blocked on special teams unit, helping kicker Ryan Fitzgerald score 67 points courtesy of 10 field goals and 37 PATs.
2020:
Made FSU debut in 56-35 win vs. Duke.
BEFORE FSU:
Big, athletic offensive lineman rated as three-star prospect and No. 85 offensive tackle according to 247Sports Composite…helped Killian to 9-3 record and appearance in 2019 FHSAA Class 5A state playoffs…blocked for offense that produced 23.5 points per game and averaged 122.0 rushing yards per game…team totaled 1,464 yards and 17 touchdowns on 232 carries…chose Seminoles summer before his senior year after receiving interest from multiple schools, including Indiana and UCF.
