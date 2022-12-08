Florida State offensive lineman Lloyd Willis intends to enter the 2023 transfer portal, first reported by On3.com.

This announcement comes alongside a flurry of other FSU players electing to start someplace new. Willis appeared in five games this season earning a PFF grade overall of 67.1. His best games came against the Miami Hurricanes where he graded out at 80.6 in pass blocking and against Boston College in blocking the run (65.5).

