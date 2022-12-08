FSU’s Dillan Gibbons wins 2022 Danny Wuerffel Trophy

A major honor for a major part of Florida State Seminoles football, on and off the field.

On Thursday, offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was awarded the 2022 Danny Wuerffel Trophy:

Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is the winner of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy, it was announced Thursday evening live on ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The Wuerffel Trophy, established in 2005 and named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. Gibbons is the first winner of college football’s premier award for community service from the ACC and only the second from a Florida school, joining 2008 winner Tim Tebow

Dillan Gibbons has been extraordinary in the Tallahassee Community ever since he first transferred to Florida State and now he’s being recognized for it nationally.

On the College Football Awards show he spoke with Rece Davis about just how much football means to him and how much football allows him to give back to his community and those whom need it.

Most notably the Big Man Big Heart Foundation which has raised over $500,000 in the last two years.

Congratulations to an exceptional football player, an exceptional young man that been awarded this exceptional honor.