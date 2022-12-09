Trey Benson, Tatum Bethune, and Robert Scott talk after FSU’s first bowl practice

The Florida State Seminoles had their first postseason bowl practice inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday night. There’s been buzz around the Noles program for the past week, but that’s mostly been on the state of recruiting with the transfer portal opening it’s first window. While a lot of the focus has veered towards recruiting, FSU is scheduled to play the Oklahoma Sooners later this month in the Cheez-It Bowl and preparation to secure their first 10 win season since 2016 is vital.

One of the major sights from FSU’s practice included a majority of the players that entered the transfer portal participating with the team. Amari Gainer, Gino English, Keyshawn Helton, Sydney Williams, George Wilson, and Lloyd Willis were all in attendance. The Noles were missing some veteran pieces like Jammie Robinson and Fabien Lovett, but they had previously announced that this was their graduation date.

After a slow practice with mainly positional drills, Trey Benson, Tatum Bethune, and Robert Scott spoke with the media about their decision to come back for the 2023 season, and how the teams progression will carry into the offseason.

Running back Trey Benson

Linebacker Tatum Bethune

Offensive tackle Robert Scott

