3 FSU football players sign NIL deals through Rising Spear

Rising Spear, an organization that helps arrange NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) opportunities for Florida State athletes, announced today that its brokered a partnership between the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Bend.

Through the partnership, FSU student-athletes will be able to be contracted for social media posts and in-person appearances. Quarterbacks Jordan Travis and AJ Duffy, along with defensive back Jamie Robinson, are the first three athletes who have signed on under the new collaboration.

“When we created Rising Spear, this is the type of partnership we envisioned as part of Garnet Spirit,” said Alan Flaumenhaft, Co-Founder of Rising Spear. “We can create opportunities to engage the student athletes while enriching lives of young people in the community.”

“I have been a part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend for 17 years. During that time I’ve learned that it is the relationships built with a caring adult that truly changes children’s lives,” said Kacy Dennis, Interim CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend. “The relationship that we are building with Rising Spear and the student-athletes has the potential to make a major impact on the youth in our programs and the disadvantaged communities that we serve.”