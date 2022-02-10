Noles News: ACC discusses the future of the conference, basketball loses fifth straight

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
Football
Florida State continues to practice for the 2022 season as they prepare for the road ahead with some brand new faces on both sides of the ball. Jermaine Johnson II was in those shoes less than a year ago, now regarded as a possible top 10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
Feel like yesterday I was right there. Busting my butt and earning the respect of my teammates and coaches! God is Great and good things are coming for @FSUFootball https://t.co/vrF2uP2AC8— Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) February 9, 2022
As scouts and NFL insiders dive deep into Johnsons film, he’s hit nearly every benchmark necessary to be considered one of the best prospects in the draft.
Here’s a glimpse into why FSU DE 11 Jermaine Johnson has ascended into first-round status in this year’s NFL draft. Check out how sudden he is with those 34 1/8” arms! pic.twitter.com/dChsSQq0IG— Todd McShay (@McShay13) February 9, 2022
FSU alums Jalen Ramsey and Cam Akers continue to prepare for their first Super Bowl appearance as both will play key roles for the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.
Super Noles#NoleFamily | #NFLNoles pic.twitter.com/eSw0EVoLHl— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 9, 2022
Warrick Dunn showing incredible leadership and thoughtfulness yet again.
Thank you for highlighting the @WDCharities work . https://t.co/t7PwiVG0vw— Warrick Dunn (@WarrickDunn) February 9, 2022
We’ll have to wait and see what Jim Philips and the ACC committee decides to do with football schedules and division plans moving forward.
The ACC winter meetings begin today with a heavy football agenda that includes - yup - more talk about divisions and scheduling. But things might be different this time around, and it all starts with Jim Phillips. My deep dive into Year 1 as commish https://t.co/LYcIp3m9yQ— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) February 9, 2022
Tailgate packages have been released for the 2022 football season.
Tailgate packages are now available for the 2022 season!— The Seminole Experience (@SeminoleEvents) February 9, 2022
Elevate your game day experience with turnkey tailgate options available along the Legacy Walk and Langford Green. Visit the link below to learn more and book your game day package!
https://t.co/rWa5BctKYT pic.twitter.com/a2vCbzOETz
Basketball
Florida State drops their fifth straight game, notching their fourth home loss of the season.
Final from Tallahassee#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/qZGDsLU8Ha— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 10, 2022
If you missed it, go check out Malik Osborne’s appearance on the ACC Network giving Seminole fans his keys to the game.
Key's to the game presented by our guy Malik Osborne— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 10, 2022
@accnetwork#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/tZ7XYyY0Ct
Florida State alum Malik Beasley helps the Minnesota Timberwolves blowout the Sacramento Kings with a career high seven three pointers made.
That’s our guy #NewBlood https://t.co/6SVLVBXp1z— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 9, 2022
After a big win against No.18 Notre Dame, the Noles have a couple tough tasks ahead as they face the Duke Blue Devils and Miami Hurricanes to end the week.
week on the road.— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) February 9, 2022
Let's be #NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/kgCL0Bs43e
All Sports
Be sure to check out Fan Day at Dick Howser Stadium this Saturday at 11:00 ET.
Come see all the improvements to Howser Saturday for Fan Day - 11 am! pic.twitter.com/MJCuJ6xkU1— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 9, 2022
The Noles are set to feature in the Tyson Invitational this weekend, currently ranked as the No.20 team in the country.
in for a huge weekend— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) February 9, 2022
The Tyson Invitational will feature 1⃣8⃣ teams ranked in the @USTFCCCA top 25 including your No. 20 Noles #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/wMsQiEws2v
FSU softball will take the mound in just two days to begin the 2022 season.
See everyone in 2️⃣ days! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/3EWD8NdgMK— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 9, 2022
The Seminoles have now been placed at No.25 in the doubles ITA rankings and No.31 in the singles ITA rankings.
New @ITA_Tennis NATIONAL rankings‼️#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/QaN4AKPRKu— FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) February 9, 2022
The Noles soccer team was at the capitol building yesterday to represent the Seminoles for FSU Day and showoff their 2021 National Championship trophy.
We appreciate everyone who came out today as we were honored at FSU Day at the Capitol! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/RdmK9r152U— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) February 9, 2022
