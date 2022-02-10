 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: ACC discusses the future of the conference, basketball loses fifth straight

Will Philips make the right call?

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Florida State continues to practice for the 2022 season as they prepare for the road ahead with some brand new faces on both sides of the ball. Jermaine Johnson II was in those shoes less than a year ago, now regarded as a possible top 10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

As scouts and NFL insiders dive deep into Johnsons film, he’s hit nearly every benchmark necessary to be considered one of the best prospects in the draft.

FSU alums Jalen Ramsey and Cam Akers continue to prepare for their first Super Bowl appearance as both will play key roles for the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

Warrick Dunn showing incredible leadership and thoughtfulness yet again.

We’ll have to wait and see what Jim Philips and the ACC committee decides to do with football schedules and division plans moving forward.

Tailgate packages have been released for the 2022 football season.

Basketball

Florida State drops their fifth straight game, notching their fourth home loss of the season.

If you missed it, go check out Malik Osborne’s appearance on the ACC Network giving Seminole fans his keys to the game.

Florida State alum Malik Beasley helps the Minnesota Timberwolves blowout the Sacramento Kings with a career high seven three pointers made.

After a big win against No.18 Notre Dame, the Noles have a couple tough tasks ahead as they face the Duke Blue Devils and Miami Hurricanes to end the week.

All Sports

Be sure to check out Fan Day at Dick Howser Stadium this Saturday at 11:00 ET.

The Noles are set to feature in the Tyson Invitational this weekend, currently ranked as the No.20 team in the country.

FSU softball will take the mound in just two days to begin the 2022 season.

The Seminoles have now been placed at No.25 in the doubles ITA rankings and No.31 in the singles ITA rankings.

The Noles soccer team was at the capitol building yesterday to represent the Seminoles for FSU Day and showoff their 2021 National Championship trophy.

