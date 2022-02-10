Noles News: ACC discusses the future of the conference, basketball loses fifth straight

Recruiting

Football

Florida State continues to practice for the 2022 season as they prepare for the road ahead with some brand new faces on both sides of the ball. Jermaine Johnson II was in those shoes less than a year ago, now regarded as a possible top 10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Feel like yesterday I was right there. Busting my butt and earning the respect of my teammates and coaches! God is Great and good things are coming for @FSUFootball https://t.co/vrF2uP2AC8 — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) February 9, 2022

As scouts and NFL insiders dive deep into Johnsons film, he’s hit nearly every benchmark necessary to be considered one of the best prospects in the draft.

Here’s a glimpse into why FSU DE 11 Jermaine Johnson has ascended into first-round status in this year’s NFL draft. Check out how sudden he is with those 34 1/8” arms! pic.twitter.com/dChsSQq0IG — Todd McShay (@McShay13) February 9, 2022

FSU alums Jalen Ramsey and Cam Akers continue to prepare for their first Super Bowl appearance as both will play key roles for the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

Warrick Dunn showing incredible leadership and thoughtfulness yet again.

Thank you for highlighting the @WDCharities work . https://t.co/t7PwiVG0vw — Warrick Dunn (@WarrickDunn) February 9, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see what Jim Philips and the ACC committee decides to do with football schedules and division plans moving forward.

The ACC winter meetings begin today with a heavy football agenda that includes - yup - more talk about divisions and scheduling. But things might be different this time around, and it all starts with Jim Phillips. My deep dive into Year 1 as commish https://t.co/LYcIp3m9yQ — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) February 9, 2022

Tailgate packages have been released for the 2022 football season.

Tailgate packages are now available for the 2022 season!



Elevate your game day experience with turnkey tailgate options available along the Legacy Walk and Langford Green. Visit the link below to learn more and book your game day package!

https://t.co/rWa5BctKYT pic.twitter.com/a2vCbzOETz — The Seminole Experience (@SeminoleEvents) February 9, 2022

Basketball

Florida State drops their fifth straight game, notching their fourth home loss of the season.

If you missed it, go check out Malik Osborne’s appearance on the ACC Network giving Seminole fans his keys to the game.

Key's to the game presented by our guy Malik Osborne



@accnetwork#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/tZ7XYyY0Ct — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 10, 2022

Florida State alum Malik Beasley helps the Minnesota Timberwolves blowout the Sacramento Kings with a career high seven three pointers made.

After a big win against No.18 Notre Dame, the Noles have a couple tough tasks ahead as they face the Duke Blue Devils and Miami Hurricanes to end the week.

All Sports

Be sure to check out Fan Day at Dick Howser Stadium this Saturday at 11:00 ET.

Come see all the improvements to Howser Saturday for Fan Day - 11 am! pic.twitter.com/MJCuJ6xkU1 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 9, 2022

The Noles are set to feature in the Tyson Invitational this weekend, currently ranked as the No.20 team in the country.

in for a huge weekend



The Tyson Invitational will feature 1⃣8⃣ teams ranked in the @USTFCCCA top 25 including your No. 20 Noles #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/wMsQiEws2v — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) February 9, 2022

FSU softball will take the mound in just two days to begin the 2022 season.

The Seminoles have now been placed at No.25 in the doubles ITA rankings and No.31 in the singles ITA rankings.

The Noles soccer team was at the capitol building yesterday to represent the Seminoles for FSU Day and showoff their 2021 National Championship trophy.