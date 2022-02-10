FSU partners with Fanatics to offer player-specific jersey sales

The following is a press release from Florida State Sports Information:

As part of Florida State’s continuing efforts to educate, empower and elevate student-athletes through its Apex program, FSU has partnered with Fanatics and OneTeam to present current players with the opportunity to opt-in to a jersey customization program and be compensated for each jersey sale.

Fanatics will offer customizable Florida State Nike jerseys with the name of any players that choose to participate in the group licensing program, while OneTeam will administer the group rights of the athletes included in the program. Football jerseys are expected to be available for the 2022 season, and Florida State will look to expand opportunities to other sports as they become available.

OneTeam Partners is a company that specializes in commercializing the group rights of world-class athletes. Fanatics, the official online store of Florida State athletics, is involved with more than 150 colleges and universities for e-commerce, wholesale and physical sales.