FSU Quarterback AJ Duffy speaks with the media

Florida State incoming quarterback AJ Duffy spoke with the media today detailing what it's like to be on campus as an early enrollee. He also talked about his relationship with head coach Mike Norvell, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, and the team so far.

On what it has been like since he first arrived on campus and how enrolling early has helped him.

“Life has been good here. A little cold weather that's the only thing that bothered me really. But workouts, school, getting in the swing of things, just learning campus, just really learning everything.”

“Being an early enrollee can just help in every aspect. You get an extra spring ball you get to come here early, learn more, lift earlier, just every aspect of it.“

On his relationship with head coach Mike Norvell and his commitment.

“My dad has known coach Norvell since he was the offensive coordinator at Arizona State. That was a big part of choosing to come here because of the relationship they built and the trust my dad has with him and the trust I have with him.”

“Once I committed I was just all about FSU so I didn't waver. I just wanted to meet everyone, just talk to everyone and do as much as I could even though I wasn't even here yet.”

On getting help from quarterback Jordan Travis and what he sees in the receiving corps.

“I have a great relationship with Jordan. I’ve learned a ton of stuff from him. He’s been helping me learn the offense and teaching me the nuances of it. He’s been helping me with Tour of Duty so yeah he’s a great resource.”

“Our receiving corps here is great, it's going to make my job a lot easier and all the quarterback's jobs easy, just get it [the ball] near them. Those guys are special so it's going to be a lot of fun.”