The Triple Option: Talking schedule and breakdown of legacy recruit

Florida State’s 2022 schedule was released earlier this week and it seems relatively friendly compared to schedules of recent seasons. Bye weeks preface important games for bowl eligibility and decent cross-conference matchups offer more potential wins for the Seminoles.

However, this schedule is by no means a cakewalk. FSU is facing five returning quarterbacks who will most likely finish the season as top 25 players for their position with four of those quarterbacks lining up against FSU in consecutive weeks.

In addition to schedule news, the extension of position coaches Ron Dugans and Odell Haggins was announced. These former players turned coaches have had their fair share of criticism over previous seasons in terms of on-field product and recruiting and there is some debate on what their retention says about the state of the program.

Finally, FSU received a commitment from the class of 2024 wide receiver Camdon Frier, son of FSU’s own Matt Frier.

With these conversations swirling around the FSU beat it seemed high time that the guys at the Triple Option reconvened. So join them as they discuss the schedule, the extensions, and the legacy.

