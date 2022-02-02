Darrick Yray expected to be hired as new FSU general manager

Florida State plans to hire former Oregon State Director of Player Personnel Darrick Yray as its new general manager, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Sources: Florida State is expected to hire Darrick Yray as the school's new general manager. He'd worked at Oregon State as director of player personnel. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 2, 2022

The general manager position was recently added by coach Mike Norvell as he works to revamp and organize recruiting and operations support staff. Yray has previous experience with recruiting operations, player personnel, and as director of operations.

From his profile at Oregon State:

Darrick Yray (pronounced Ray) serves as the program’s Director of Player Personnel. He previously held roles at OSU that included Director of Recruiting Operations and Pro Liaison, Assistant Director of Player Personnel and Coordinator of On-Campus Recruiting. Yray is responsible for managing all aspects of Oregon State’s recruiting operation, including the identification process of potential student-athletes and the scheduling of official and unofficial visits to campus. He also serves as the Pro Liaison. Yray came to Corvallis after spending three seasons at Fresno State as the assistant director of football operations. While with the Bulldogs he assisted with recruiting, team travel, player personnel, served as the Pro Liaison and other duties within the daily football and recruiting operations. He spent the 2008-2011 serving as the offensive assistant working under the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In those roles he helped prepare scouting reports, efficiency and tendency charts, film breakdown, assisted with academics, and coordinated scout teams. In 2010, Yray was a guest coach with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders franchise, working with special teams and the defensive line. A native of Linden, Calif., Yray graduated from Fresno State in 2011 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications. He received his Master’s Degree in Kinesiology in 2013. Yray was married to Minda McCullough in July of 2014.

This news comes alongside the announcements of Justin Crouse being hired in a recruiting support staff role yet to be determined, and former chief of staff Bruce Warwick being promoted to Associate AD for Football earlier this week.