Interview: Talking with FSU Co-DC, linebackers coach Randy Shannon

It was an announcement that would’ve made you blink a decade ago — Randy Shannon, Florida State Seminoles football coach.

After a long career, the bulk of which was spent in South Florida, Shannon joined FSU head coach Mike Norvell’s staff last season as an off-the-field analyst, getting the opportunity to assist in scouting of opponents and self-analysis of the Seminoles. A year later, he was tapped to coach Florida State’s linebackers, a position he’s intimately familiar with as both player and mentor.

“Expect improvement from last year,” he said this week, “a lot more excitement, a lot of emotions and you’re going to see a lot of names that are going to pop up, that are going to continue to grow, and look for that Florida State tradition to get back.”

Shannon joined Trey Rowland and Perry Kostidakis to talk about his approach to coaching, his career, his outlook for 2022 and which Florida State player he feared most in his playing days: