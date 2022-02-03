 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Seminoles prepare for draft, basketball rides three game losing streak

Is Johnson a Day 1 prospect?

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

Football

Jermaine Johnson II continues to show out at the Senior Bowl, rising his stock and maybe his bank account after day one of practices.

FSU Director of Player Relations Kenyatta Watson and head coach Mike Norvell are in attendance at the Senior Bowl supporting Johnson II.

Jashaun Corbin takes over the Seminoles football page on Instagram today as he takes part in the Shrine Bowl.

Corbin will also prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft Combine which he was just recently invited to.

Class of 2022 QB AJ Duffy speaks to the media on his relationship with Jordan Travis:

Safety Azareyeh Thomas joins him on the mic to talk about Mike Norvell:

Chargers safety Derwin James has decided to change his number back to three, which he wore at Florida State.

Class of 2023 QB commit Chris Parson and WR target Santana Fleming headline the focus towards #Tribe23 as we move past the 2022 prospects.

Basketball:

The Clemson Tigers hand the Seminoles their third straight loss, nearly diminishing the little hope for an NCAA tournament appearance.

Florida State junior Naheem McLeod was injured early in Wednesday nights matchup and is expected to miss the remainder of the season according to head coach Leonard Hamilton.

Former Nole Devin Vassell has been playing lights out for the San Antonio Spurs but he’s had a difficult time getting any credit. Vassell is currently averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in his second season in the NBA.

All Sports:

Universities across the nation are in collective arms as they come together and celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day.

FSU pitcher Kathryn Sandercock has been selected to play in the 2022 Canada Cup and Japan All-Star Series as a representative for the United States.

No.18 Florida State picks up a doubles and single win as Petra Hule goes to work.

Former Nole Frida Kinhult will continue her LPGA tour later this week.

