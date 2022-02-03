Noles News: Seminoles prepare for draft, basketball rides three game losing streak

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Jermaine Johnson II continues to show out at the Senior Bowl, rising his stock and maybe his bank account after day one of practices.

"I had a first-round grade on @ii_jermaine entering this week, and with more flashes like the ones we saw on Tuesday, I certainly won't be alone in that projection." @LanceZierlein https://t.co/nOUEr7JcEx#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 2, 2022

FSU Director of Player Relations Kenyatta Watson and head coach Mike Norvell are in attendance at the Senior Bowl supporting Johnson II.

Jashaun Corbin takes over the Seminoles football page on Instagram today as he takes part in the Shrine Bowl.

Corbin will also prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft Combine which he was just recently invited to.

Thankful for the opportunity! Really blessed ! pic.twitter.com/eSnkpEoYzF — Jashaun Corbin (@Jashaun06) February 2, 2022

Class of 2022 QB AJ Duffy speaks to the media on his relationship with Jordan Travis:

Safety Azareyeh Thomas joins him on the mic to talk about Mike Norvell:

Chargers safety Derwin James has decided to change his number back to three, which he wore at Florida State.

easy as dj3 pic.twitter.com/2WnTMZAJSf — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 2, 2022

Class of 2023 QB commit Chris Parson and WR target Santana Fleming headline the focus towards #Tribe23 as we move past the 2022 prospects.

play time over now. #Tribe23 it’s time to start forming the dynasty team — (@C_Parson2) February 3, 2022

Basketball:

The Clemson Tigers hand the Seminoles their third straight loss, nearly diminishing the little hope for an NCAA tournament appearance.

Florida State junior Naheem McLeod was injured early in Wednesday nights matchup and is expected to miss the remainder of the season according to head coach Leonard Hamilton.

In his post-game press conference, Coach Hamilton said Naheem McLeod broke his finger is and out 6-8 weeks.



Let the good times roll... — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) February 3, 2022

Former Nole Devin Vassell has been playing lights out for the San Antonio Spurs but he’s had a difficult time getting any credit. Vassell is currently averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in his second season in the NBA.

Devin Vassell may not have made the Rising Stars Game but he was more than deserving of a nomination.



If not for the NBA using an outdated system of front and backcourt designations he would be a shoo-in. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) February 2, 2022

Dejounte Murray said the Rising Game snub "kind of hurt" Devin Vassell "because he works so hard."



"You can say that one hit home for him. You could just see with his facial expression, his body language. But he was done and ready to play and win a game." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) February 2, 2022

All Sports:

Universities across the nation are in collective arms as they come together and celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day.

FSU pitcher Kathryn Sandercock has been selected to play in the 2022 Canada Cup and Japan All-Star Series as a representative for the United States.

A big honor for @k_sandercock as she was selected to represent Team USA in the 2022 Canada Cup and Japan All-Star Series! #OneTribe https://t.co/goJX1AUsmo pic.twitter.com/2KYUHnPMfs — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 2, 2022

No.18 Florida State picks up a doubles and single win as Petra Hule goes to work.

DOUBLES WIN



C1: Allen/Jacobs 6-1 ✅

C2: Hule/Motosono 6-0 ✅



#18 FSU 2 | FAMU 0#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/7ymJxbH76a — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) February 2, 2022

Former Nole Frida Kinhult will continue her LPGA tour later this week.