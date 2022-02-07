Seminole Wrap: Did Florida State get a favorable ACC schedule in 2022?

Are you feeling the football lull? Don’t worry, you're not alone in counting the 201 (yes, we did the math) days until the Florida State Seminoles are back on the field in a regular season game.

Until then, we can talk roster construction and season expectations.

This week, we got two headlines in both of those categories with a pretty quiet National Signing Day and the release of Florida State’s schedule for this fall.

Is there a takeaway from the quiet finish to the traditional recruiting season? And what is a reasonable expectation for Mike Norvell’s team as he enters his third year at the helm? The Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Juan Montalvo and Jon Marchant — answer those questions and more in this week’s episode as we await the start of spring football.

You can listen, subscribe, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments.