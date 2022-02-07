Noles News: Men’s hoops drops another, latest on FSU recruiting, football

Recruiting

Late Friday afternoon, Tavoy Feagin, a 6’0 165 pound defensive back from Tampa, was offered by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and the Florida State Seminoles football program.

In further proof that there is no beef more real than that in college football rivalries, we got the chance to share the tale of a Tomahawk Nation community member who once burned F-S-U into the turf at Florida Field, proceeding to lead the police on a high-speed car chase.

Florida State women’s basketball had a huge win over No. 20 Notre Dame, the program’s first-ever win over the Fighting Irish

Meanwhile, the men’s team dropped its fourth straight game on Saturday, falling to Wake Forest at home, further pushing away the hopes of making the NCAA Tournament as its resume continues to take major hits. Its roster continues to take blows as well, with Naheem McCleod undergoing surgery on his right hand, Anthony Polite nursing a wrist injury, and John Butler and Tanor Ngom both getting roughed up in the loss to the Demon Deacons.

Baseball Brett Nevitt is back on the grind, offering more insight into FSU baseball than you would think a human being is capable of. Check out his notes from this weekend’s scrimmage, and keep posted to the site as we get closer and closer to the season.

Senior hurdler Trey Cunningham placed second with a time of 7.47 in the 60m hurdles at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Staten Island, N.Y., only 0.01 second behind the FSU and ACC record he just set at the Texas Tech Open last weekend.

The women’s 200 medley relay team of Tania Quaglieri, Nina Kucheran, Jenny Halden and Rebecca Moynihan will be headed to the NCAA Championships in March after registering an automatic qualifying time at the Auburn Invite on Friday — a season-best of 1:36.37, just under the NCAA ‘A’ cut (1:36.40).

FSU Day at the Florida Capitol is set for this Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

