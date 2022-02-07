Noles News: Men’s hoops drops another, latest on FSU recruiting, football

Recruiting
Late Friday afternoon, Tavoy Feagin, a 6’0 165 pound defensive back from Tampa, was offered by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and the Florida State Seminoles football program.
March 5th⏳… pic.twitter.com/jUva7uGY8b— santana fleming (@6Takemdeep) February 6, 2022
Tallahassee…March 5th #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/RdFLUBaOFw— Damari Brown (@db2_era) February 5, 2022
Thanks @CoachAAtkins and @FSUFootball! Go Noles! pic.twitter.com/BS5Rr2rzt9— Connor Stroh (@stroh_connor) February 7, 2022
Football
In further proof that there is no beef more real than that in college football rivalries, we got the chance to share the tale of a Tomahawk Nation community member who once burned F-S-U into the turf at Florida Field, proceeding to lead the police on a high-speed car chase.
We you @DerwinJames #NoleFamily | #NFLNoles— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 6, 2022
: #ProBowl on ESPN
: https://t.co/KDYW2FNwxcpic.twitter.com/eUMunGQAz7
Our 5 Pro Bowl selections are the most in @ACCFootball and 3rd-highest total from any program in the nation— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 6, 2022
⌚️: 3pm
: ABC/ESPN#NoleFamily | #NFLNoles pic.twitter.com/vcPTjrxDi5
Basketball
Florida State women’s basketball had a huge win over No. 20 Notre Dame, the program’s first-ever win over the Fighting Irish
Ｃ Ｅ Ｌ Ｅ Ｂ Ｒ Ａ Ｔ Ｅ #NoleFAM | #Play4Kay pic.twitter.com/SUC2sEqovZ— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) February 6, 2022
Meanwhile, the men’s team dropped its fourth straight game on Saturday, falling to Wake Forest at home, further pushing away the hopes of making the NCAA Tournament as its resume continues to take major hits. Its roster continues to take blows as well, with Naheem McCleod undergoing surgery on his right hand, Anthony Polite nursing a wrist injury, and John Butler and Tanor Ngom both getting roughed up in the loss to the Demon Deacons.
Baseball
Baseball Brett Nevitt is back on the grind, offering more insight into FSU baseball than you would think a human being is capable of. Check out his notes from this weekend’s scrimmage, and keep posted to the site as we get closer and closer to the season.
All Sports
Senior hurdler Trey Cunningham placed second with a time of 7.47 in the 60m hurdles at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Staten Island, N.Y., only 0.01 second behind the FSU and ACC record he just set at the Texas Tech Open last weekend.
The women’s 200 medley relay team of Tania Quaglieri, Nina Kucheran, Jenny Halden and Rebecca Moynihan will be headed to the NCAA Championships in March after registering an automatic qualifying time at the Auburn Invite on Friday — a season-best of 1:36.37, just under the NCAA ‘A’ cut (1:36.40).
FSU Day at the Florida Capitol is set for this Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Some details:
An outdoor pep rally will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the plaza between the historic and new Capitol buildings. The event will feature FSU President Richard McCullough and the university’s legislative alumni, members of the three-time national championship women’s soccer team along with performances by the FSU pep band, cheerleaders and Flying High Circus.
McCullough and the FSU Student Government Association will co-host “Seminole Evening” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, on the 22nd floor of the Capitol. The Members of the FSU Student Government Association will recognize legislators at the reception.
All events are free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to wear garnet and gold apparel during the festivities.
