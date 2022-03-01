As we crawl out of the tepid depths of Tallahassee winter there is one thing that unites the minds of Florida State fans: spring football.

There are mixed feelings about the state of the program going into this season. Both the recruiting and transfer classes started strong but seemed to widdle down the stretch. Some of the biggest impact players will not be suited in the garnet and gold come August but there is still a lot of returning talent to this roster. Foremost of these players was the cornerstone of FSU’s offense in 2022.

Jordan Travis has emerged as a dynamic quarterback and respected leader on the team but some still question his top-end talent as a passer. Plus huge question marks loom behind him on the depth chart.

Tomahawk Nation already knockedknocked out o a written preview of the QB position entering spring which you can find here, but now it's time to dive a little further.

Join the guys at the Triple Option as they dive into the film and show you what to be looking for in the quarterback position this spring.