Noles News: Football practices with full pads, basketball eliminated from ACCT

Norvell and staff take the practice field with 23 newcomers

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Be sure to checkout the articles linked below to watch head coach Mike Norvell, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, offensive guard Dillan Gibbons, and defensive tackle Robert Cooper talk about their thoughts on spring practice so far.

Louisville transfer Greedy Vance bounces back after a rough outing in day two of spring practice, collecting two interceptions in the first day of full pads.

Defensive back Akeem Dent earned an interception in Wednesday’s practice on a team tempo drill.

Linebacker Kalen Deloach joins the mission takeaway spotlight after forcing a fumble in a tackling drill.

Jermaine Johnson has skyrocketed up the draft board, where many believe he could be taken in the top 10.

Congratulations to this weeks Academic All-Stars!

Basketball

The Seminoles end the season with a 17-14 record after a blowout loss to the Syracuse Orange.

Syracuse forward Buddy Boeheim has officially been suspended for the ACC tournaments Quarterfinal against the Duke Blue Devils tomorrow.

FSU alum Malik Beasly sets the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise record with 11 three’s on the night, shooting 64.7% from beyond the arc. He finished last nights matchup against the OKC Thunder with 33 points and five rebounds.

Class of 2022 guard Niya Latson has earned the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Georgia. The Florida State commit is ranked as the No.1 shooting guard in the country.

Senior guard Morgan Jones helps push the Seminoles to their 10th consecutive ACC Quarterfinals:

Softball

Florida will take the mound on March 11th against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a three game series in Atlanta.

Checkout this article explaining the story Brooke Blankenships decision to join the Seminoles:

FSU Senior Sydney Sherrill continues to impress for the Noles:

All Sports

Tune into ABC27 on March 13th and March 21st to watch Mike Martin Jr. and Lonni Alameda talk about the recent success in each program.

The Seminoles are in Birmingham, Alabama preparing for the NCAA Indoor Championship, live on ESPN this Friday and Saturday.

Addi Hultquist and Khori Louis can think of themselves as “ hometown hero’s ” when they put on the garnet and gold.

