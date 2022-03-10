Noles News: Football practices with full pads, basketball eliminated from ACCT

Recruiting

Football

Be sure to checkout the articles linked below to watch head coach Mike Norvell, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, offensive guard Dillan Gibbons, and defensive tackle Robert Cooper talk about their thoughts on spring practice so far.

Louisville transfer Greedy Vance bounces back after a rough outing in day two of spring practice, collecting two interceptions in the first day of full pads.

Defensive back Akeem Dent earned an interception in Wednesday’s practice on a team tempo drill.

Linebacker Kalen Deloach joins the mission takeaway spotlight after forcing a fumble in a tackling drill.

Jermaine Johnson has skyrocketed up the draft board, where many believe he could be taken in the top 10.

.@FSUFootball’s Jermaine Johnson ran an impressive 4.58 but plenty of edge guys ran fast at the Combine. What separates @ii_jermaine from other pass rushers in this draft is what happens when he lays his hands on people. Harder to find guys with violent heavy hands than speed. pic.twitter.com/Ur8pOrxxUZ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 9, 2022

Congratulations to this weeks Academic All-Stars!

Basketball

The Seminoles end the season with a 17-14 record after a blowout loss to the Syracuse Orange.

Final from Barclays Center



57 96#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/yShqDLePTK — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) March 9, 2022

Syracuse forward Buddy Boeheim has officially been suspended for the ACC tournaments Quarterfinal against the Duke Blue Devils tomorrow.

The ACC has suspended Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim for Thursday's ACC Tournament game against Duke, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 9, 2022

FSU alum Malik Beasly sets the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise record with 11 three’s on the night, shooting 64.7% from beyond the arc. He finished last nights matchup against the OKC Thunder with 33 points and five rebounds.

With his 11th three-pointer of the night, Malik Beasley has set the @Timberwolves franchise record for threes in a game. The previous record was 10 (Anthony Edwards on 12/15/21 at Denver). pic.twitter.com/QdEsVSwpx7 — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 10, 2022

Class of 2022 guard Niya Latson has earned the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Georgia. The Florida State commit is ranked as the No.1 shooting guard in the country.

Senior guard Morgan Jones helps push the Seminoles to their 10th consecutive ACC Quarterfinals:

.@MorganAmari_ is 1️⃣ of only 2️⃣ players in the ACC ranking in the Top in scoring, shooting AND free throw percentage.



She keeps getting better #NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/IC8D6OzXEM — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) March 9, 2022

Softball

Florida will take the mound on March 11th against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a three game series in Atlanta.

Today's game against Holy Cross has been canceled due to inclement weather in the area today. #OneTribehttps://t.co/MpWct2MZlj — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 9, 2022

Checkout this article explaining the story Brooke Blankenships decision to join the Seminoles:

When Courtney Senas hit a walk-off home run to send @FSU_Softball to the WCWS in 2014, Brooke Blankenship was watching.



And that moment changed Blankenship's life forever.https://t.co/TFL1sZ4Dgz — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) March 9, 2022

FSU Senior Sydney Sherrill continues to impress for the Noles:

.@sydneysherrilll has been named one of 30 candidates for the 2022 Senior CLASS Award! #OneTribehttps://t.co/XVbeSMjmjk — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 9, 2022

All Sports

Tune into ABC27 on March 13th and March 21st to watch Mike Martin Jr. and Lonni Alameda talk about the recent success in each program.

EXCITING NEWS



Our next two coaches shows will feature Mike Martin, Jr. on 3/14 and Lonni Alameda on 3/21. The shows will start at 7:00 p.m. and take place at Glory Days!



: ABC27 / https://t.co/ZGLl6ENDVQ

: Seminole Sports Network Affiliates#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/yG3WEIXTqZ — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 9, 2022

The Seminoles are in Birmingham, Alabama preparing for the NCAA Indoor Championship, live on ESPN this Friday and Saturday.

Addi Hultquist and Khori Louis can think of themselves as “ hometown hero’s ” when they put on the garnet and gold.